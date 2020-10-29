The problem with sleeplessness, we’re told, increases with age and the older you get the worse the issue becomes. And often medication and medical devices don’t help.
But perhaps the real issue is not what we need to go to sleep but rather what it is that keeps us awake. And in Oklahoma there are quite a numbers of legends which can do just that, and be somewhat frightening to boot.
1. The Great Hill Monster (Big Foot). In Southeastern Oklahoma the very think forest has become quite famous for Big Foot Sightings. Some 50 years ago a teenager found himself on a back road near Talihina. He described seeing a “Green Hill Monster”, which police investigated and found many dead animals in the area. There have been more sightings but never a capture.
2. The Hex House. Some 80 years ago at 10 E. 21st Street in Tulsa, the home of one Carol Ann Smith, two “religious slaves” were found in the cellar. And the slaves were under some sort of hex. While the house has been torn down and paved over, the rumor is that the famous cellar still lies under the pavement.
3. Magnetic Hill. Located on Pioneer Road in Springer, Oklahoma, if you put your car in neutral at the bottom of the hill, a strange “force” will pull your vehicle up the hill. Some say the magnetic force is so strong, it will crash a plane. In actuality, it’s likely an optical illusion…or…..
4. The Purple Church. One of Oklahoma’s most interesting legends is of the Purple Church located near Spencer. Although not really a church, the concrete foundation has steps leading to an underground cellar. The belief is the cellar belongs to an old, destroyed church and the purple in the name comes from the purple satanic marking on the entrance of the cellar. Folks say satanic rituals are performed there ... and from credible sources.
5. Shaman’s Portal. Located near Beaver Sands, this “portal” is known as “Oklahoma’s Bermuda Triangle”. Legend has it that it is in fact a UFO crash site and that everybody who has reported about it has, well, disappeared.
6. Murdoc’s Mansion. According to the story, a mansion was located at 111th and Sheridan in Tulsa. The mansion was torn down after a fire burned most of it. Believers say devil worship and strange happenings went on there with great regularity. They say if you set foot on the property, you would feel disoriented, and even faint.
So there’s six reasons to stay awake at night wondering why you can’t sleep. Of course, it still could be just heartburn.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.