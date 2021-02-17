For years I have taken great pride in the fact that I can pass for a much younger age than I am. Somewhere in my mid-30’s it became a priority to me to turn 40 with as few lines and wrinkles as possible. As I edged closer and closer to 40, the lack of laugh lines around my eyes thrilled me, I spent hours working to prevent them. Physical beauty is something we humans prize more than a beautiful spirit, wisdom, or kindness. In truth, physical beauty is prized by all animals, the strongest and healthiest of every species fight to find the best mate, thinking the physical beauty will ensure a great bond. And does it?
A few weeks ago, a young mid-20s man walked into the gym I train at. The gym is known for training boxers, and while I know I will never be good enough to be in the ring, I love the strength, calmness, and perception the training gives me. The young man proceeded to challenge every boxer in the room to a fight, he was sure he could best any of them. As we watched the young man suit up, I wondered at his bravado and arrogance. I wasn’t surprised, I have known many mid-20’s people with the same bravado and arrogance, to be fair, I have known many such people at all ages.
Watching the fight, I was greatly disappointed. The young man had come to win, to prove he was the best, and I think, recruit training clients of his own. The fight was dirty, unfair, and a tragedy. Rather than an honorable fight, the young man used his larger size to physically prevent the boxer from fighting. This was no fight; it was an exhibition. To my chagrin, the young man did not win the fight, it ended in a draw. The boxer got a few great punches, sending the young man home bruised.
As we watched the end of the fight, a few of the older students gathered together. I listened as some wondered if this young man was stable, others could not believe the gal he possessed. Before I could say anything, one of the older boxers joined us. We made eye contact and smiled as we both knew this was nothing more than showing off. Summing up my thoughts, he stated our earned wisdom keeps us from looking like fools. Our age and scars were proof of the lessons learned and kept us humble. I thought about these words for the remainder of the class and a few days to come.
I have no issue telling people my age. In fact, I am proud of what I have accomplished in my life. I am less than halfway through the journey, lessons are getting easier, perhaps because of my earned wisdom, goals are becoming a reality, the knowledge that I can be what I want to be is solid. The rest of my journey looks so much more enjoyable, profitable, and filled with true contentment and joy because of the wisdom I have earned. I should be proud of the wisdom, experiences, scars, and wrinkles. They are a sign that I have passed certain milestones, that I know who I am, what I am capable of, and know that I cannot be made to do anything I don’t want to do. I have no need for the approval of others, and what others think of me matters less and less each day. Not because I don’t care, but because I am becoming confident in myself. I am proud of my mistakes, and willingly share them and other pieces of wisdom I have picked up along the way.
The question lingers, will I continue to hide my age? Will I continue to hide my gray hair, work to prevent wrinkles, and laugh lines? Or will I embrace the scars and wisdom, bravely showing them to the world? Only time will tell…..
I love hearing from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.