The American people are about to finish the process of selecting a new president for the term beginning on January 20, 2021; ours is a lengthy, drawn-out, and complicated process that, in a sense, almost never ends. In fact, Republicans are already positioning themselves for the campaign of 2024, with Donald J. Trump already signaling that he might run and try to return to power (only Grover Cleveland was able to do such a thing in the late Nineteenth Century).
The selection process involves several stages: The first stage is the nomination stage, where candidates vie for the nomination of one of the major or minor political parties; in the election for this year, Donald Trump had very little opposition, and early-on clenched the Republican nomination because he was a sitting president and very much dominated the Republican party.
The Democratic process
The process in the Democratic party was long, involved 24 serious candidates, and spanned both 2019 and half of 2020. To win the nomination, candidates in both major parties have to run in a series of primaries or caucuses sponsored by the various states under rules set by state and national parties and state governments. The various states compete to have the first or early primaries and caucuses. In recent years, the Iowa caucus has been first, with New Hampshire being the first primary. This year, the Iowa Democrats bungled the vote count, which was slow and late, and there was much talk among Democrats of doing away with the caucus system altogether.
The Democratic caucuses and primaries were marked by a series of debates that involved conflict between the progressives and moderates in the party. The first three events were dominated by Senator Sanders, a self-styled Democratic Socialist, and various other candidates, especially Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was openly gay and won the Iowa event. Sanders came in second in Iowa, and first in New Hampshire and Nevada, and it looked like he was headed for the nomination at one point. Joe Biden, the oldest candidate, did poorly in the first three events and did not do very well in the debates. Biden also suffered from poor organization, although he had good name recognition.
After the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries, the action headed south for the South Carolina primary, where Joe Biden was there in sort of a last stand (this was in early Spring of 2020. and the pandemic was about to break out and change the whole campaign). From this point on, the Biden campaign just exploded, and he eventually secured the nomination.
Why did he take off? Two events: Congressman Jim Clyburn, the most well-known Black leader in South Carolina, publicly endorsed Biden, and secured a major Black vote for Biden in the state, where Biden ran away with the primary. Then came “super Tuesday” with a series of primaries, especially across the south, where the Black turnout was high and Joe Biden carried the day. By the time Biden got to Texas to compete in that primary, two key moderates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, probably in an attempt to head off Sanders. The rest of the spring, Biden built up an insurmountable lead over Sanders, with Sanders dropping behind in the delegate count. The rest of the spring, Biden did very well in places like Minnesota and Massachusetts, where he swept into many states without much organization but with a lot of momentum.
In a process almost unique in American political history, Joe Biden became the clear favorite of Democrats to be their standard bearer. By now the campaigns had become virtual, as was the Democratic convention, where Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, who has a Black mother and an East Indian father, were nominated to be the ticket in late summer. By this time, Sanders endorsed Biden, and he began to work with Biden to craft a platform and a set of issues to run on in the general election. Biden moved left and Sanders began to move to the center, and both men were motivated by a mutual disgust with Donald Trump. There was a clear effort by the Democrats to avoid making the mistakes made by the Hillary campaign, where there was a lot of hostility between Clinton and Sanders.
The General Election campaign
The next stage, of course, was the General Election campaign between Biden and Trump, culminating in the Nov. 3, 2020, election in which Biden was eventually declared the winner. Let us take a look at this very interesting and unique campaign.
This campaign was unique because it was conducted in the middle of a virus pandemic and because Trump was one of the candidates. Biden campaigned while following all of the right COVID protocols; he and his people kept a safe distance apart, they were always masked, and they avoided crowds close together. A Biden event was marked by having the public gather in their autos and staying separate from one another in the parking lot. Biden ran a very disciplined campaign, put out excellent media and raised much more money than the Trump campaign. Biden, as contrasted with Trump, constantly tried to broaden his base of appeal, and often campaigned in states that Trump carried in 2016. Biden’s coalition was similar to Obama’s, and he drew widespread support among Blacks, women, the suburbs, younger voters and voters with more education.
How Biden campaigned
However, Biden also campaigned in Trump areas in the midwest small-town rural areas (like Erie, Pa.), where Biden often brought up his support of and from labor unions. At one point, Biden took a train tour of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, stopping at many small towns. Most of all, Joe Biden constantly evinced empathy for people, and he often brought up his on family tragedies, especially the loss of his son, Beau. Many people commented that the campaign was a choice between “decency” and the “thuggery” of Donald Trump. Fareed Zakaria would comment that, “Trump’s contempt for democratic norms could haunt us for years.” Biden even campaigned in more red states, finally carrying Arizona and Georgia.
How Trump campaigned
Trump’s campaign was marked by his flaunting all of the COVID protocols, and in fact at his rallies he would often make fun of Biden for following those protocols. During the campaign, Trump did get the virus and was taken to Walter Reed for treatment, but he survived to hit the trail for another day. People would turn out for Trump’s rallies by the thousands, often at airports, and often with the opposition of mayors, health officers, and governors because of the fear that the rallies were “spreader events” for the virus. Near the end of the campaign, over 130 secret service personnel were said to have taken the virus, or were having to quarantine because they had been exposed at rallies.
Trump did stop long enough to have two debates with Biden. In the first debate, Trump interrupted Biden and the host some 145 times. The debate commission then planned a second debate as a virtual event, but Trump refused to participate. In a third debate, a shut off button was installed to cut the candidates off (but especially Trump) if they interrupted. Biden was said to have won both debates. In the final analysis, Trump’s “bad boy” reputation caught up with him, as Biden took the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania as well as Arizona and Georgia; his electoral vote total was 306 — he only needed 270.
Where we stand now
As of this writing, Trump has yet to concede, and has basically withdrawn from the public eye as his fleet of lawyers are litigating against the voting tabulation officials in most states he has lost. Trump has been saying for months that the mail-in ballots are a fraud, and that the only way he would lose the contest was through Democratic Party fraud. So far, the bulk of cases brought by Trump lawyers have been tossed out of state court. Trump’s ploy was to convince his loyal followers to vote in-person on election day and then to complain that the mail-in ballots that had to be counted after election day (mostly Biden ballots) were fraudulent. In other words, Trump is working hard to undermine the legitimacy of Biden’s win and to destroy what is left of our battered democratic norms.
Not only is Trump not conceding, he is obstructing the transition process that Congress has put in place to allow the incoming administration to prepare a government takeover; this includes giving the Biden team national security briefings that the President gets on a daily basis. All of this going on as the pandemic worsens, without federal leadership, from coast to coast.
After the Biden win was declared, Dana Milbank of the Washington Post posted an op ed entitled, “Our long national nightmare is over”. But with over 70 million voters loyal to Trump believing every thing that man says as truth, it may take generations to get Trump and Trumpism out of our system.
Phillip M. Simpson, Professor of Political Science, Retired, Cameron Univeristy