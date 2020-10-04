The leaves are changing, the 100-degree temperature days are behind us and the Friday night lights are on again.
During these uncertain times, the only thing guaranteed is change. Change is constant, as is our desire to improve the educational setting and social/emotional support for our students throughout the community.
We are now in October and heading into our seventh week of school. I have walked the halls of our schools and visited with students and staff. I am excited about the incredible things going on. There may be masks and social distancing seen throughout our halls, but there is no distance between our relationships with our students. This is going to be an exceptional school year at LPS.
I have said time and time again that flexibility is key. With that, change is good. We are making great strides for our students, staff and families. We have a lot of activity taking place across the district to include building upgrades, makeovers, student and classroom technology improvements, HVAC, fencing and roof projects to name a few. Our dedicated staff of teachers and support personnel are putting in the work and effort to get results that make a positive impact on our students and community.
We have choices for our families and they are taking advantage of the opportunities knowing that we are here to fully support them. In addition, LPS is the only district in the state to support students at night with a full team of educators. This is something our teachers and families can be proud of. The success of this program comes from the collaboration and communication necessary for the growth and achievement of our students.
Another opportunity will take place on Monday, Oct. 5, with our first “LPS on the Go” event for our virtual families at Elmer Thomas Park. LPS district leaders and staff members will set up an area at the East Pavilion with a one-stop shop to get assistance with technology, curriculum, social/emotional support, supplies and resources as well as distribute meals and to answer any questions families may have. Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
This is the first of several stops for our team throughout the school year. We encourage our virtual families to come out and meet with our staff.
I am encouraged every day I step foot into one of our schools. Students are resilient and grateful to the teachers and staff members who greet them each day. The laughter and excitement that trickles into the halls puts smiles on faces, even through the sea of masks. For many students, school is a safe and nurturing place to go. They are among their peers and surrounded by educators who put their needs first. This is what makes all our efforts worth the countless hours.
I am most appreciative and proud of the work that our educators continue to do. With our flexible options, they have put forth an incredible amount of time and dedication for effective student engagement.
We are really working hard to improve the areas that need our attention. I ask that if you have any concerns, questions or know of a situation that needs addressing, to please reach out to me, your child’s principal or any district leader. As a reminder, our district website www.lawtonps.org is full of resources and information. We are here to support our families and community.
Seasons are changing, but our commitment to our students stands firm. When we all work together, we can do great things for our students.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.