The recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado have reignited an all-too familiar and deeply disturbing American political ritual featuring politicians, activists and talking heads from across the country. They express grief for the victims and outrage over the violence, then make outlandish and inflammatory claims about the causes of and the solutions for gun violence in the United States. Their rhetoric is extraordinarily emotional, heavily politicized, predictably partisan, and a primary engine behind fund-raising by lobbyists on both ends of the political spectrum. It has historically featured very little calm or rational debate that might produce more intelligent public policy and typically produces very little meaningful change. Some commentators argue there is greater momentum for new legislation this year, particularly at the state level, but if history is any guide we would be wise not to hold our breath.
This pattern reflects a profound failure to address one of the great public health challenges of our time. More Americans have died from gun violence since 1970 (approximately 1.4 million) than from all the wars fought by the United States since 1775 (approximately 1.3 million). In 2020 just under 20,000 Americans died from gunshot wounds, and in an average year more preschoolers than police officers are killed with firearms.
That level of gun violence makes the United States an absolute outlier among the advanced nations of the world. Our approximately 330 million people own well over 300 million guns, and the estimated rate of gun ownership per 100 people is 120.5, which is exponentially higher than any other country on the planet. Canada ranks second globally, with a rate of 34.7. The US claims a rate of gun murders per 100,000 people of 3.4, which is also far higher than the international average. Canada, once again, ranks second, with a rate of 0.6.
In the face of such daunting evidence, one might think we could agree upon policies that would aggressively attempt to address the crisis, but unfortunately that is not the case. We tend to agree on the scope of the problem, and then argue over possible solutions until we are so frustrated that very little changes.
But it does not have to be that way, for there is sensible data around which we might build consensus and move forward, and it contains germs of truth from all sides in the debate over gun rights. For example, critics who argue that bans on specific kinds of weapons are largely ineffective have a point. The available research indicates that the key issue is who has access to guns, not the kinds of guns they buy. Those who argue that bans will not stop mass shootings also have a point, as no law can be 100% effective in stopping the actions of an individual in a society in which gaining access to firearms is so easy. And restrictions of any kind must be balanced against the controversial but still very real limits of the 2nd Amendment and the reality that most gun owners are law abiding people whose freedoms and rights should be respected.
On the other hand, the data also shows conclusively that fewer guns in a society means fewer deaths. Period. There is a direct correlation between gun ownership rates and gun deaths in every country in the world and in every U.S. state. When Connecticut tightened gun licensing requirements in 1995 their gun homicide rate dropped 40% over the next several years while their gun suicide rate dropped 15%. And in Missouri, which repealed all gun licensing requirements in 2007, the gun homicide rate increased by 25% while the gun suicide rate jumped by 16%. So, the relationship between gun ownership and gun violence is real, not because restrictions stop all mass shootings, homicides, or suicides, but because they stop some of them. And the key drop is in suicides, which account for more than half of all gun deaths in the United States annually.
One model for going forward can be found in automobile safety regulation. Deaths in automobile crashes per 100 million miles driven have dropped 95% since 1921, primarily because the government has progressively tightened safety requirements. Car manufactures were required to produce safety belts; the federal government created safety ratings and standards; states began mandating the use of child safety seats; federal authorities mandated the use of airbags; speed limits were lowered; safety belt use was mandated, and so on. The government, in other words, found a way to make the use of automobiles safer without banning them, and saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people over the last 100 years as a result.
That sort of incremental approach to gun violence might be the only way to find a way forward that balances the rights of individuals to own guns with the need to protect the public by keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not be allowed to have them. We should be talking about gun safety rather than gun control because the former places the debate squarely in the realm of public health while the latter is inflammatory and statistically less effective anyway. We should be focusing on suicides and homicides and not just mass shootings, for while the latter are frightening, we have direct evidence that reducing the first two is more readily attainable in the short run. And we should be talking about universal background checks for all commercial gun buyers. Surveys indicate 93% of Americans support the idea, which could be the first step on a long road towards finding common ground and reducing violence.
There are no magic, easy, or quick solutions, and none that will make all of us happy. But we must start somewhere.
Lance Janda has degrees in history and lives in Norman.