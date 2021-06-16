After a tumultuous May, I have decided June is the beginning of a new year for me, a fresh start, the opportunity to chase my dreams. For years, my life rotated on school calendars, my education, college, and the education of my daughter. Making June the beginning of the year, spending the summer planning, growing and preparing for the fall makes sense. My body is in tune with this calendar, and the summer months are often my most productive months. So why not, why not choose to start my new year now?
Never having been one to just go with the flow, to choose the status quo, I know creating my own new year will only make my decision and work better. Yet there was more driving this decision than simply the desire to be different. This past May saw the ending of a life decision I made to navigate the pandemic. Even though I know this ending needed to happen, even though this ending has already shown me how badly my body, health, and mind needed it, a large ending is still an ending.
I am not one to feel sorry for myself, or to wallow in my feelings. I tend to push my emotions down, to refuse to allow them to distract me and to keep moving forward. There are times this quality is a strength, like when my parents and I were caregivers for my grandparents. Pushing down grief and sadness allowed me to focus on their needs and make better decisions. But, sometimes this quality is a weakness, and I think this time it may have hurt me. You see, I knew the ending needed to come, but rather than take the risky path, I chose to pursue the safe path, to ignore the warning signs, to ignore my pain and suffering, to be blind to the effects on my family. The ending was much needed, yet difficult to process the same.
Being me, I refused to stop, to mourn, to allow myself time to process. I continued to move forward, to do what I needed to do for my business and family. The first day after the change was a whirlwind of activity, I smugly thought I was ok and would not feel anything. Yet the next day, as the hours stretched and I spoke to a friend I had not seen, the walls came down, the tears started and the heart ache seeped in. As I sat and cried, as I realized what had happened and the effects it would have financially, my body slowly started to relax. As I worked through my feelings, as I relaxed, I realized the exhaustion I was carrying, the lack of creativity that had taken over, the loss of me.
After the conversation, I pulled myself together. No matter how much I needed to grieve, I could not allow myself to stay down. And so I got up and as one friend has taught me, knew that if all I did was breathe that day, I was accomplishing a lot. Another friend, reached out to me and persistently called me until I picked up the phone. She refused to allow me to struggle alone. Understanding that I am not one to speak about my emotions a lot, and I am definitely not one to sit still, she chose to remind me that I am enough, and focused on working with me to create reasonable goals.
I have yet to understand why we feel we must always be strong, why showing emotions is seen as a weakness. Maybe allowing ourselves to feel, to experience pain is the true strength, the true sign of a courageous, brave person. As I slow down and change my focus, I am striving to not push my emotions away, but to feel them, listen, grow, and move on. Every day the journey is a little easier and my way forward a bit clearer. Slowing down has allowed me to focus on my path and just take one step at a time.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.