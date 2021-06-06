Unless you’re a fan of the French Open, there was an interesting bit of news you might have missed. The number two player in the world withdrew from the tournament because she didn’t want to participate in the required media events.
Naomi Osaka had announced in advance that she wouldn’t be doing press conferences. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” Osaka posted on Twitter. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”
True to her word, after her first-round win, she skipped the post-match press conference. French Open officials fined her $15,000 and threatened to ban her from future tournaments. Instead, she chose to withdraw and, in an online statement said “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”
I get it. Public speaking reportedly affects nearly three in four according to the National Institute of Mental Health and is the number one most common phobia, ahead of spiders, heights or death.
One article cited the fear as related to humanity’s evolution from tribal cultures where the fear of rejection by your “social circle” could likely result in expulsion from the tribe and possibly death. For someone with deep social anxiety, I can understand the stress such events create.
Sadly, too many “press conferences” have become highly orchestrated events, lacking substance or insightful information. Organizers and sometimes athletes (think boxing or wrestling) are there to put on a show. It’s little more than an extension of the event and may have little news value. And by news value, I mean to the audience, not to the reporter assigned to cover it. Due to the controlled, structured nature, some reporters would rather skip them as well, except for the fact that it may be their only access to the participants.
In such cases, however, athletes and other celebrities are contractually obligated to participate. Such was the case, apparently, with Ms. Osaka. Marshawn Lynch, then a running back for the Seattle Seahawks famously said at a media event in 2015 “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” He repeated that answer to 29 different questions that day, and later trademarked the response.
Personally, I have no objections to Ms. Osaka opting out due to mental health concerns. Yes, I agree athletes should show some appreciation to the fans of their sport and public appearances are one way to do it. We also know fans — and sometimes media — aren’t always on their best behavior.
Bottom line, however, she signed a contract and agreed to its terms. But, I think she’s right. We need to rethink the value of these “press conferences.” They’re no longer about providing information. It’s all about information control by the entity putting it on.
From a media perspective, if there were informational value to be gained, that’s one thing. But having a professional athlete do the equivalent of “taking the fifth” as Lynch did is a waste of everyone’s time. Now, if you want to talk about professionals signing contracts that ultimately aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on, that’s an entirely different discussion.
---
Last week, after I bemoaned the lack of three-day weekends between Jan. 1 and Memorial Day, a reader emailed and asked about President’s Day and Martin Luther King Day and why I didn’t mention them and I guess I should have been more clear. While those are recognized federal holidays, not all private industries count them. Happily, our company did change that this year and MLK day will be a holiday going forward.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.