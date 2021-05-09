As journalists (I despise a generalization of “the media”), most credible professionals operate on an accepted set of standards. They exist in different forms, the most common being published by the Society of Professional Journalists.
There are a number of sub-bullet points, but the major categories are 1) Seek Truth and Report It; 2) Minimize Harm; 3) Act Independently; and 4) Be Accountable and Transparent.
But what if you find out your audience doesn’t adhere to the same set of standards. Are the journalists wrong? Do they need to adapt to the view of the audience? Or are standards to be followed regardless of the social and political winds we all operate within?
A recently published study looked at what were termed a “five core journalism values” and surveyed the public to see how journalists’ views aligned with the audience. The results weren’t good — for the journalists, that is.
The five values studied were:
Oversight — Monitoring powerful people and public officials to hold them accountable. Or, should they be left alone to do their jobs, sometimes needing to make decisions behind closed doors to do the job?
Transparency — The openness of freely sharing information, and whether there’s a point that too much transparency is not good for the public.
Factualism — The more facts the better. Or is there a point when “too many facts” cloud your understanding?
Giving Voice to the Less Powerful — Should you help amplify the voices of people not usually heard, or is that overdone and unhelpful?
Social Criticism — Should journalists shine a light on a community’s problems, or focus on celebrating and reinforcing the good things?
These were done on a continuum. For example, at one end is 100 percent transparency on all things while at the other end, there’s a point that information needs to be restricted because too much information can have a negative impact.
In general, reporters are probably going to trend toward more oversight, transparency, factualism, providing a voice and being socially critical. What the study found was that those concepts aren’t widely accepted by the audience. Only 11 percent fully supported all five values. “Factualism” got the highest level of support at 70 percent. Social Criticism got the lowest with only 30 percent of the public sharing that view.
This may all sound like a bunch of theoretical nonsense, but in an age of media distrust, journalists have to take it seriously and question our what we do and how we do it. Here’s a purely fictitious example from the study:
Version 1 — New recreation center for low-income neighborhood a casualty of parks scandal
“A project aimed at helping the city’s most marginalized, low-income neighborhood has been abandoned in the wake of a misuse of city funds by the Parks Director, according to documents obtained by a local media investigation.”
Version 2 — Parks boss deceived Mayor, misused taxpayer money
“The city’s Parks Director intentionally defied the orders of the Mayor and diverted city money from a key recreation project to businesses owned by his friends and family, according to documents obtained by a local media investigation.”
I found it interesting that the second version, which seems more controversial to me, was said to have “broadened appeal” to skeptical audiences.
A comment by the Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan got a lot of play inside the news industry: “This research, troubling as it is, offers journalists the chance to think differently. Given the depth of our trust problem, we would do well to take that opportunity.”
While most journalists probably think more about things like this from time to time, we probably don’t do it enough. As the study points out, we need to think about it more if we intend to restore trust.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.