My good friend, legit journalist and now blogger David Hale mentioned the 1924 event at Babb’s Switch (now known as Babb’s), which caused changes around the world in how we protect our children while they are in school. It’s a story worth telling in more detail, as it’s a tragic part of Oklahoma and U.S. history.
For the fire at Babb’s Switch, just south of Hobart, killed thirty-six people in an iconic US location, the one-room country school. My mother taught in one and they were everywhere in rural America.
It began as a Christmas Eve celebration at the school and everyone was there. Nearly 200 people in and around that little building. Kids, teachers, parents, grandmas and grandpas and friends. Everyone.
The tree, as Christmas tradition dictated, contained lighted candles as well as gifts to be presented to the school children during the program. As a teen student adorned as Santa Claus began to remove the gifts from the tree to distribute them, candles were toppled and decorations, tinsel, the tree itself, the stages and building itself erupted into flames and, as the story unfolded, the true horror became known. There was no way out.
-The single door to that one-room schoolhouse opened inward, not out, and was immediately jammed with terrified people. Many must have been trampled.
-Escape through the windows was blocked as there were all covered with metal screens designed to prevent vandals from breaking in. A child prying a single screen at the corner of one window allowed the escape of a boy.
When cars transported the dead and injured to Hobart, a morgue was set up in a building, as the hospital was ill-equipped to process what was brought to its doors. And soon the results were known; 32 dead, 37 injured; later deaths increased that number to 36.
By 1925, both the National Fire Protection Association and the Oklahoma Inspection Bureau made clear that conditions for the fire were virtually perfect.
-The building was overcrowded
-The building was light wood frame and offered no resistance to the fire
-Gas lamps lighted the building, which quickly exploded from the heat
-The ceiling was recently painted with white oil paint, which intensified the fire once it reached the ceiling
-There was no firefighting equipment in the building; and no running water anywhere; even nearby.
And from this horrible tragedy, some good did come. By February 1925, the state Fire Marshal’s office had received some 400 requests for fire inspections, and over 150 such schools had been inspected and had made the needed improvements. Fire safety improvements in Oklahoma were mandated through the Fawks Bill, and copies of the law were distributed statewide to prevent ignorance of the requirements. By the summer of 1926, improvements recommended to school districts had been made across the state.
A new school was built in the same location at Babb’s Switch, but closed some 18 years later when the Babb’s Switch district was annexed into Hobart and Roosevelt Public Schools, leaving only a stone monument on the site of the disaster.
The fire of Babb’s Switch remains the sixth-deadliest school fire on record in the United States. Nearly forgotten, tragic Oklahoma history.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.