People often grieve over the past, parts of their lifetimes that have faded from existence, and they know will never return. Human nature also probably enhances the good memories and diminishes the bad, so we’re left largely with a sense of loss when things change. What did Thomas Wolfe say? You can’t go home again?
Two weeks ago, I felt a sense of sadness for San Francisco, my favorite city. I lived in the city proper for about two-and-a-half years as a kid and worked across the Bay for three years in the mid-90s. An aunt and uncle lived in the east Bay Area most of my young life so I have been in and around the City by the Bay quite a bit in my life.
So when I read Target, the Gap and a number of other major retailers are shortening their hours due to safety concerns, it resurrected my pleasant memories and saddened me to discover how far a great city has fallen.
The city is reported to hand out over 400,000 needles per month to try and keep those living with HIV and Hepatitis C from sharing needles and spreading infection. It’s supposed to be a needle exchange program, but they say only about 60 percent of them come back. My last trip there was the summer of 2017 and, while I’ve always known there were areas to avoid, walking down the street from our hotel near Union Square and seeing used hypodermic needles left on the sidewalk by the homeless brought things to a new low. Or so I thought.
The Washington Examiner reported this month that Target has seen an increase in theft and “security incidents”, a viral video showed a shoplifter at a Walgreen’s who loaded up a garbage bag and rode a bike past the store security guard, car burglaries are up as much as 700 percent and 40 percent of residents plan to move from the city in the next few years.
That’s a far cry from the adventures I had there as a youngster.
Dad was stationed there when I was a boy and we lived on the Presidio, certainly one of the most beautiful Army posts of the day. One tower of the Golden Gate was visible from my bedroom window and I had an expansive view of the endless Pacific from the top of my bunk bed. In those days, I roamed the city freely, as a 10, 11 and 12 year old, exploring places that would have probably given my mother a heart attack, had she known.
I could walk to the bottom of the hill, catch a city bus and from there, the city was my oyster. I might wind up on Fisherman’s Wharf for a day of fishing or trying to catch crabs. Those excursions generally had me stopping at Alioto’s and buying a chunk of sourdough bread from a streetside stand to snack on while I bounced around all the sites. I might spend the day at Fort Point, an old Spanish fortification at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge from that nation’s colonial aspirations in California. I have a memory of ending up in Golden Gate Park one day and wandering into an exhibition that included a series of works by Van Gogh at the de Young Museum. Admission was free if you were a kid and I took full advantage. To this day, I love Van Gogh’s work.
Understand this was in the late ‘60s, just after the “summer of love”, the peak of Haight-Ashbury and a time when there were a lot of other “freedoms” that I was in close proximity to. Today, I shake my head at how little I knew about area goings-on during my adventures. I was probably too young and stupid to know what else those psychedelic shops were selling. I just wanted to look at the posters and the tie-dyed T-shirts they had for sale.
I wonder if the lustre it’s lost means I’ve made my last trip there?
And while I’m probably really lucky mom had no idea what I was up to, it left me with fabulous recollections of youthful naivete to go along with the sadness those days will likely never return.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.