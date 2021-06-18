My Daddy was not a doctor. He had only an eighth grade education plus a year of business college. But he could cure whatever ailed my little sister and me.
When I had a bad headache, he’d hold me on his lap or sit on the side of the bed and gently rub my forehead from the bridge of my nose up through my hair, his callused fingers massaging away the pain until the headache disappeared or I went to sleep.
When I had the stomach ache, his remedy was to cut off a little hunk of what he called “rat cheese” for me to eat and it invariably worked.
I realized later that many of those headaches and upset stomachs were probably the result of riding in the backseat of our car which was filled with smoke from his cigar, especially during the winter with the windows rolled up. We didn’t figure that out then.
But that smoke was welcome when I had an earache. For earaches, he used his pipe instead of a cigar. He’d pack his old pipe with Prince Albert tobacco out of the little red can, light it up and when it was going nicely, puff mouthfuls of smoke into the painful ear. It always worked.
Splinters were a constant hazard in a yard lined with piles of telephone poles, stacks of lumber and a woodpile. We went barefoot from mid-May until school started in September. So whenever we had a splinter in our foot or hand that daddy couldn’t scrape out with his pocket knife, he had a miraculous cure. At bedtime, he put a piece of fat bacon over the splinter, tied it on tightly with a clean rag and by morning, the offending splinter had worked itself out.
Our yard was mostly hard western Oklahoma dirt and stickers were a dreaded hazard. It hurts like a knife stab to step directly on what we called goatheads — a three-pronged thorn so sharp it punctures into the bare foot about a quarter of an inch. Daddy used Watkins’s salve to soothe the pain after using a pair of long-nosed pliers to quickly yank out the thorn.
There was a den of red ants close to the street and red ant bites were frequent and painful. As soon as we’d run to the house screaming, he’d chew up a tiny pinch of tobacco until it was juicy and smear it over the bite which immediately stopped the stinging.
Sometimes his remedy was to just do nothing but try not to panic. Like the time my best friend and I were playing Superman and jumped off the cowshed and my legs went numb. Like the time I slipped off the iron rod he’d put up between a couple of poles for us to play gymnastics on. I lost my grip and fell to the ground flat on my back, completely knocking the breath out of me.
I don’t know whether Daddy’s doctoring worked more because the folk remedies were tried and true or because I was convinced that they would work.
But a child who has a father who always, always can make her feel better is a lucky child and that’s why we have Father’s Day — to remember all the fathers who did, who are doing that.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.