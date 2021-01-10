Hello 2021! We have been waiting for you all year long! During the Christmas break, we were lucky and fortunate enough to have some very beautiful days. I took full advantage going outdoors, sitting in the sunlight, soaking in the rays, and reflecting on what 2020 brought us. It was a year of uncertainty filled with pockets of sadness and confusion, along with rays of bright spots especially as we welcomed our staff and students back. I found great happiness and glimmers of hope upon seeing the engagement and support between students, staff, parents, and community members.
One year ago, I accepted the position as your next superintendent. It was a year intended as a smooth transition of leadership for staff and students, but it quickly became of year of emergency preparation, planning, execution, and out of the box approaches. We knew little about what life would look like after Spring Break in March. Many thought it would last a few weeks, maybe a month or three. Masks, temperature checks, quarantines, and isolation periods become the new norm. 10 months later, we can say we officially made it to 2021 and the hope that one day we can say “post-COVID”.
This past year, we challenged ourselves to step up in ways never thought of before to make a greater impact for our children’s lives tomorrow. Our educators stepped up to create innovative opportunities, collaborate and communicate with parents on the next level, and provide safe learning environments for our students.
Although the pandemic forced us through uncertain times, it also challenged us to be better educators. We became more creative and innovative in our mission of preparing Life-Ready graduates.
I know it will never go back to life as we knew it pre-COVID, but I can promise that I am a better person, more compassionate, understanding, and ready to take on new challenges in ways that I’ve never thought I could before. I challenge each of you to take on this new year with a passion and enthusiasm that was missing in 2020. No matter what we went through this past year, we must prevail and use those lessons, joys, laughters, heartaches, and tears to make our children’s lives and those in our community a more impactful and positive one.
We have reminders every day of how important it is to live in the present and make this life the best it can be. It’s been a long road, but in this new year let us reflect with no regrets and continue to move forward with hopes of fresh start without the virus and motivation to bring back a sense of normalcy. Happy New Year!
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.