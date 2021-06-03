His name was Frank, but we called him Pudge as long as I can remember, and that’s a very long time. Our farmer parents were the very best of friends and I can remember shared evenings with that family from the time we were 3 years old. And we all went to church together and Pudge and I were altar boys from the time we were 6 years old until we graduated together at 18.
And we were four-sports athletes in school, allowed by our fathers to work around extensive farm chores to play basketball, football, baseball and track. He was better than I was at almost everything.
When we graduated from high school Pudge was the salutatorian and I was, well, not. He drew the big scholarships and attended the University of Minnesota and while I was lucky to play football with a little help at the University of North Dakota, I also worked every year to make it financially. We made road trips together to spend time with one another, drink 3.2 beer and enjoy life. I always looked up to Pudge, and was always, and secretly, jealous though proud of his great accomplishments in so many areas.
After graduation, I was drafted into the Army and Pudge joined the Air Force in a technical field. Assigned at Sheppard Air Force Base, we met there or at Fort Sill a time or two during training. Pudge was first in his class; I did OK.
After four years Pudge departed the Air Force and joined a nationally known candy company in Pennsylvania where he remained for 30 years while I stayed in the Army. I watched as his ascendancy quietly, as he rose to executive leadership positions and ended up with responsibility for everything west of the Mississippi River for this candy manufacturing giant. It was amazing: cars, boats, vacation home in Miami Beach, cabin in the Rockies. Pudge had earned the rewards of his hard work while I remained in the Army, proud of him, and yep, still jealous.
And so it was in 1992 that the Army let me know I would be selected for promotion to brigadier general. A time of great excitement and family joy as the hard work, great bosses and fabulous peers and soldiers caused that to happen. It was about three days after the announcement that the phone rang at home. It was Pudge. We hadn’t talked for months.
The news of my fortunate promotion had reached Pudge and the excitement in his voice was palpable. We laughed, he praised me and was awed that he was going to know a general in the Army. He told me how proud and excited he was and that he had always been, well, a bit jealous about it all.
I thanked him, then spilled the beans I was jealous of him, always had been — the boats, beach places, cars and cottages, which I had absolutely none of that — to include his outrageous salary and benefits. I told Pudge how extraordinary his life was, to which he replied, “That’s all true, but what I do is nothing compared to what you do. What I do rots kids teeth.”
So, soldier and veteran readers, just remember the importance of what you do every day. You never rot kids’ teeth. You keep America safe.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.