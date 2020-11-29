In my last piece, we talked about the amazing things this year’s National Defense Authorization Act will do for Oklahoma military installations, but it’s not just our military installations and industries that are supporting America’s national defense.
In Oklahoma, we work well together across the state —military, industry and even our educational universities. Down in Lawton, just outside Fort Sill, we have something called the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, where we try to get all these stakeholders together in one building.
I included provisions in my bill that will complement the FISTA’s work and harness the research and innovation being done at Oklahoma’s universities. For example, the University of Oklahoma is working on research that will accelerate the work of the Long-Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Teams at Fort Sill – top modernization priorities for the Army. The FISTA is just one piece of this research and innovation done in Oklahoma. It is really happening all around the state.
Oklahoma State University is also conducting critical research on drones and unmanned systems, where our military has growing needs. This will support operations where traditional methods are not sufficient and ingenuity is a must – ensuring our military can penetrate and operate in any environment. I made sure that we committed funding especially for this kind of research, and Oklahoma State is a perfect candidate because of the successful work they’ve already done on these systems.
Tulsa University is already designated by the National Security Agency as a cyber center of academic excellence. In this year’s NDAA, I directed the Army Corps of Engineers to forge a partnership with an academic institution, like TU, to conduct critical cyber research that will support our national security. TU has a track record of success and they are certainly a go-to for just this type of research. Our universities really are second to none and their hard work and ingenuity is going to help us catch up to China and Russia and ensure our military superiority for years to come. With the massive amount of work lined up for the state of Oklahoma, I knew my bill had to help communities across the state provided the number of workers needed.
One provision we included to address this allows for the appointment of recently retired members of the Armed Forces to DOD positions at a certain pay grade without waiting the requisite length of time. This ensures more families are going to stay in Oklahoma – that skilled workers won’t need to leave the state to find work. These are the people who know the programs best and will be able to continue working on them, even after they transition out of active duty service.
Jim Inhofe is a United States Senator from Oklahoma.