Today is a pivotal moment in our history, President Joe Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of our country. To say the past four years have been a walk in the park, to overlook the losses of the past year, or to ignore the trauma of this month could create a problematic perception of where this country currently stands. At the moment, we are a country divided by political beliefs, religious beliefs, racism, and fear. I dare say we are in a position similar to the inaugural day of 1861.
I will not attempt to sway you, or tell you what to believe, I have found it is far better when people work through their beliefs themselves. Choosing to believe what someone tells you, rather than learning about a topic and creating your own belief will only perpetuate the division and hate we currently live with. Ideas and beliefs must continually evolve as you work your way through your journey. We begin life as children and create belief based upon our maturity. Our beliefs must continue to evolve as we mature, or we will forever believe there is a monster living under our beds.
For some, today is a day of celebration, for others it is a day of disappointment. However you feel, it is ok. Processing our feelings and emotions, working through them, allowing ourselves to really feel them is something we must do if we want to heal and move forward. Yet there is a huge difference between processing and acting out. Taking the time to process your emotions does not mean you have the right or permission to lash out, strike out in anger or violence, or tell others they are wrong. Processing our feelings means we name them, experience them, learn from them, and grow. The violence we have experienced these past 13-months must stop. Allowing ourselves to act in rage, or anger, to express ourselves through violence is never ok. Peaceful protests or marches, speeches meant to share your feelings and educate others on why you feel this way are ok.
Today must be a day of healing, a day where once again we take the steps to becoming one nation. Our country cannot take an additional four years of violence. We will fracture under the weight of anger and hatred. We will become more than a country divided. Our country is a great country, we have overcome so much in our short history, we must continue to be progressive, to truly work together to create and sustain our great country. Together we can learn from each other, heal the wounds, and once again take our place as the greatest country in the world.
If you are feeling discouraged, disappointed, or angry find someone to talk to, someone who will listen and help you process your feelings. Give yourself permission to take a break from social media and groups which incite feelings of anger and rage. Take yourself for a walk, run out your anger, find a constructive and peaceful way to work through your emotions. Allow yourself time to process, heal, learn, and grow. Find ways to work peacefully with others to make this world a better place.
I believe we are a great nation, that we can become a country where all are welcome, where thoughts, words and deeds are prized, a country where we support differences in a positive way. I have hope for the future. Help me, work with me, as we find positive ways to overcome our differences and become one nation.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara-Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.