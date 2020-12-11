Power. What is it? Just the word itself brings a negative reaction for me. I’m thinking about the power bad leaders have. I’m thinking power means the strong doing bad things to the weak, the helpless. I think of the proverb “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Power is defined as the capacity to direct or influence the behavior of others; the ability to control people and events.
An essay by N. Scott Momaday, author, poet and playwright, defined power as speech.
Momaday, a Kiowa Indian born in Lawton in 1934, grew up on an Oklahoma farm and southwestern reservations where his parents were teachers. He has a Ph.D from Stanford and his first novel, “House Made of Dawn,” won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
“What is power?” Momaday asks. “It is a word,” he answers. “Words are powerful. As a writer,” he says, “my experience tells me nothing is more powerful.
“Although the word, “power” denotes force, physical strength, resistance, it connotes something more subtle: persuasion, suggestion, inspiration, serenity.
“Words are sacred,” Momaday asserts. He talks about his father who he describes as a great storyteller who knew many stories from the Kiowa oral tradition. “He told me many of these stories over and over because I loved them.” Only after he became an adult did he understand how fragile they are because they exist only by word of mouth. And he began to write down the tales his father and others had told him.
“I have lived my life under the spell of words; they have empowered my mind.” He argues that we became human when we acquired language. “Language is what separates our species from all others.”
He observes that children love to play with words and they are not afraid of them. “Only in time do they come to know the power in words — that they can wound as well as elate, promote war as well as peace, express hate as well as love.”
Momaday has published four books of poetry and six books of prose. One of his books, “The Way to Rainy Mountain,” is about a rounded hill standing northwest apart from the main Wichita Mountains in Kiowa County where the Kiowas have lived a long time. He notes that it’s a lonely landscape — one tree, one hill, or one person.
“The landscape activates the imagination,” he writes, and raises the thought, “this is where Creation was begun. One of the most powerful aspects of this landscape,” he adds, “is that people, too, disappear within it by losing ‘the sense of proportion.’” Home, then, he says, provides the Kiowas with a spirituality centered on unity between people and the landscape, communication based upon sounds and symbols — words, spoken and written.
“One must not waste words,” Momaday says in his essay on power. “He must speak responsibly, he must listen carefully, and he must remember what is said.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.