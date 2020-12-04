Point of view is an amazing phenomenon.
It can concern something that changed the history of civilizations – such as The Holocaust where you contrast the world view to Hitler’s view.
It can be as inconsequential as whether it’s acceptable to pick your teeth in public.
It doesn’t happen very often but, every now and then, our consciousness gets a nudge when we unexpectedly see someone else’s point of view.
My point of view was altered instantly one day when I was registering voters as a League of Women Voter’s service.
It was in a store lobby, the ceiling was high, the floor hard-surfaced and there was a lot of glass. There was nothing to absorb sound. I became even more aware of the high noise level when a woman with a little boy stopped to register.
He was shrieking, obviously delighted with the high-pitched noise reverberating around our heads. By then, I had a bad headache and his shrieking was nerve-wracking. I wondered why the woman didn’t make him hush and had to bite my tongue to keep from asking.
Then she softly mentioned that her little boy had been deaf for two years but now, after surgery, could hear. Instantly, his shrieks turned into beautiful music.
It’s all in your point of view.
That little lesson reminded me of an incident that happened when I had been married only a few weeks. My husband had his first teaching job and was also a sponsor of the high school senior class.
The senior were planning a class party and sent a food committee to our tiny apartment to talk to me.
“We thought you could bring the fried chicken,” they told me.
I stared at them, horrified and speechless.
I hadn’t the slightest idea how to fry chicken for two people, let alone a large senior class. Understand, this was long before colonels, Cajuns, churches or anybody else offering fried chicken to go. If you had fried chicken, you cooked it yourself. A chicken came all in one piece. First you had to hack it to pieces before you could fry it.
I had been a high school senior myself only two years earlier. I was almost the same age as the students. I identified more with them than with the faculty. Yet, it was obvious that because I was a teacher’s wife, they saw me as an adult who should know how to fry chicken.
It’s all in your point of view. I volunteered to bring the pickles.
I am gobsmacked with a point of view lesson every time I see a TV commercial pushing a horror or excessively violent movie.
“Boy, I am soooo glad I don’t have to watch that,” I mutter gratefully. But a lot of people are going to see it as terrific entertainment or they wouldn’t be making those kinds of movies.
Point of view.
Then there’s politics. In an election year, there’s no escaping non-stop campaigning. Personally, I’m very interested — wbut how I see my candidate and how you see my candidate comes down to this: My point of view versus your point of view.
It never fails. Just about the time we think we’ve got something figured out or are feeling smug or self-righteous, somebody lays something on us that reminds us that we don’t and we’re not.
Point of view.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.