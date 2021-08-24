It is hard to explain what healthcare is going through these days. Everyone in the world has pandemic fatigue and wants it to magically disappear. I will assure you, nobody wants it to be over more than healthcare workers.This pandemic has pushed healthcare systems to their brink.
Doctors, nurses, therapists, aides and housekeepers across the country are burned out physically and emotionally. Over 3,500 US healthcare workers have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic. However, despite all our wishes and all of our experience learning how to mitigate the virus, we are back to cases approaching a breaking point.
As a physician, my desire is to keep as many people healthy as possible and try to protect our much needed healthcare workers. Last fall and winter was training for all of us. We learned how to deal with a devastating pandemic. It taught us what we needed to do to live safely. Now, we are dealing with the Delta variant which is a more formidable foe. Science tells us it is 2-3 times more contagious and we are seeing younger adults and kids requiring hospitalization in numbers we did not see before. We are witnessing outbreaks happen, yet are doing little to curb them.
I suspect most of us would not accept hypertension or cancer care advice from our governor or some stranger on Facebook. So, why are we accepting advice on how to navigate one of the biggest public health crisis in our lifetime? These agendas are political and divisive and not in the best interest of public health. Governor Stitt seems woefully incompetent to have empathy with dying and suffering Oklahomans. Hospitals are full. ICU’s are full. I do not know how to convey that your access to needed medical care could be in real jeopardy unless we pull together as a community.
It has been said that you cannot learn what you do not want to know. So, I understand the denial of where we are. No one wants to be here, but numbers do not lie and the facts are we are on a terrible path with no organized plan to change our course. Most of us went into healthcare because we are smart compassionate individuals who love using our skills to help others. We have risked our lives to get us through, however now we see some 40 percent of the adult population refusing a vaccine. It is not a far stretch for us to feel tired, exasperated and frustrated that some will not roll up their sleeve to help us get through this. Compassion fatigue is not some out-of-this-world concept.
We hear of vaccine microchips and nanobots and how experimental it is from the same folks that come in sick and take monoclonal antibodies, Zithromax and ivermectin all with much less scientific data than the vaccine. Although our compassion is tested, I am proud to know we continue to do everything we can to save our fellow man.
We are sending our kids back to school and hoping it is going to be all right. Hoping, praying and denial is not a pandemic strategy. Kids are going to fall ill, some seriously ill, some unvaccinated are going to die unnecessarily and we are going to stoke the flames of the virus just because we are a divided society.
This pandemic will end when the Covid 19 corona virus has touched everyone of our immune systems. The Delta variant is too contagious and is not going to fizzle out. Herd immunity will occur when all of our immune systems have been trained to handle this virus. This training can be done with a vaccine or it can be done by getting covid, but it is not going to go away without this endpoint. I do not see any other end game. So, by choosing to be unvaccinated, you are choosing covid. The vaccinated will fair better as our immune systems have been trained to be ready for the challenge.
I wish every person would rise up and be for each other. We need to stand together more than ever. Mask our kids up for school and protect each other. Please read knowledgeable scientific information about the vaccine. Ask your physicians for advice. But, please do not choose covid. It is the wrong choice. We have trained for this time. We know what we need to do. As healthcare workers, we are doing it. We just need your help.
Scott Michener, MD, is chief medcial officer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital/