A little over a year ago, I joined Bad Boys Boxing Gym. I was shocked I was joining, and truth be told, I was terrified and not sure I would survive.
A few weeks before joining, I had been called to the gym for consulting work. Running between appointments and trying desperately to spend quality time with my daughter, she was with me for the first meeting. As we walked in, she looked around and let a deep breath out. She looked at me and said, “I want to learn to box.” I was shocked but thrilled that in the midst of a pandemic and summer school, she was interested in something so positive.
At the end of the meeting, we were invited to attend a class. As I swallowed the fear down, I put a big smile on my face and said, “Yes, we would love to.” Walking out, I did what all mothers do when our child is excited about something, we lie and say we are so excited too. Truth be told, I had never been more scared in my life.
In the days leading up to the first class, I worried and fretted. What had I done? What was I about to expose my daughter to? Why in the world had I agreed to go to a class that promoted violence and played music that made me blush? Why would I take my precious baby girl to an almost all male gym? I could feel my abuelita telling me it was not a good idea, my grandmother telling me to be careful. I planned to back out, I came up with a million reasons to not attend the class. I prepped my mom speech and was ready to say no.
The day of the class arrived, and because of work, I had forgotten to give my carefully prepared speech. I thought surely my daughter would not remember, surely she would be tired and be much more interested in watching YouTube videos. As I made dinner, she reminded me we had class and went to get ready. I felt torn, she was so excited about something positive, and I was letting my imagination run wild. I said a prayer, we ate, and headed to class.
I will never forget walking in the first night. The instructor towered over us and looked less than thrilled to have new class members, let alone women. The music was too loud, there was no air conditioning, and everywhere I looked, there were huge men, covered in tattoos hitting something. For a moment, I felt like I had been transported back to Southern California and my days in high school. Leaning on the memories of my grandmother, knowing no one intimidated Myrna Webb, I squared my shoulders, put on a smile, and headed to class. I have no idea how we survived. I tore up my knuckles on the bag, but didn’t dare say anything. I almost vomited, and more than once I longed for the safety of Shaun T and my living room.
We made it through the first class, then the next, and the next. Somewhere in the first three months, we came to love class and started to make friends. Looking back, I am ashamed of my first reaction. I allowed an exterior image to shape my perception of people I didn’t know. I have made amazing friends, had incredible conversations about life, injustice, and philosophy, shared books that excited me, and been given hope when all looked bleak. The trainer I met on the first night has become a friend, someone I deeply respect and have had the opportunity to work with. My daughter has found people outside of our family who willingly invest in her, say positive things, and make sure she is doing well. We didn’t find a gym, we found friends, a place we belong with no judgment, a place we can be ourselves. I learned boxing is an art, it is not about landing a good punch as much as it is about not getting hit, reading you opponent, learning to see their next move before they make it, the very same skills used in chess.
It seems as the days and months go by, I see more and more hate crimes, crimes driven by fear, thinking someone is a threat because of the way they look. Take it from me and the year of the pandemic, the people we need to be most worried about, the people who are most likely to intentionally hurt us, are the ones who look the safest. Never judge a book by its cover, never fear someone because of how they look or dress. If we learned to not form opinions until after we met someone, if we learned we are all the same inside, we all want the same things, a safe place for our families, the ability to work hard, and invest in our communities, our world would be a lot better.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.