As we quickly approach the one-year anniversary of the onset of the pandemic I find myself reflecting on the many changes we have experienced. I must say it has been quite a year! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we would live through a pandemic, but to be fair, I never thought we would live through an attack on our country, 9/11, or a time when the racial divide was so large.
In the past year I have experienced moments of paralyzing terror, anxiety, fear, deep sadness and anger. Normally an optimistic person, I have found myself becoming more of a realist. My tolerance for certain things has dropped, my carefree nature is gone, more and more I feel like a stoic person trapped in the body of a once fun person. Laughter is harder to find, moments of peace are becoming further and further apart. I feel the need to constantly be in a hurry, yet I have nowhere to go.
I wonder if this is how the survivors of the Dust Bowl felt? Did they feel their joy slipping away in the continuous breeze? Was a stern, stoic nature the natural result? Is this the result of living through a life altering experience? I wonder. Priorities have changed, I care less and less what I wear, comfort has become my fashion priority. My hair has become an unruly mess. Some days I am so amazed at the bush it has become, I can’t find the energy to comb it. Makeup, accessories, and feeling cute are a thing of the past. I comb magazines looking for a comfortable pair of shoes or a purse that will double as a briefcase.
Yet, in these months, I have learned more about who I am and what I want. For the first time in my life, I can say with confidence, I want to be a writer. I am a writer. I have learned to appreciate the small things in life, the moments with my child, the cuddles with my boys, the walks with my husband. Fewer social engagements mean more time to read, to work on art, to exercise. I have prioritized my health, drink more water, eat more vegetables, and for the first time in a long time, I feel strong.
Tackling home improvement projects makes me giddy, knowing how to repair a friend’s washer brings me joy. Being a shoulder for a friend in need is comforting. I have met new people, made new friends, and learned to enjoy being alone. I may not know what the newest release on Netflix is, or what the new popular book is, but I have found what I like.
Perhaps this year at home was needed. I can tell you I needed the reality check. Understanding the preciousness of time with family and friends, moments and memories with my child are the highlights of my days. Feeling free to leave the house without makeup is exhilarating. Knowing I can push myself harder and farther than I thought is inspiring. While the isolation has been challenging, the clarity it has brought was worth the price.
As we prepare to re-emerge into society, what habits will you keep? What changes will you implement? How will you guard your time to ensure you are not stretched too thin? Remembering the lessons learned this past year will help guide us through the years to come.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.