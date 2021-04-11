As fast as the wind blows in Oklahoma, we find ourselves in the last nine weeks of the 20-21 school year! Wow, has time flown by, and I am proud to say that we have served our students in our buildings and virtually since day one of the school year.
It was only a year ago when we found ourselves uncertain of what the next day would bring. Heading into Spring Break this year there was a sigh of relief by many when we came back March 22. The memories of last Spring Break left a bitter taste in our mouths that we did not want to repeat.
Thankfully, that was not our path this year. We are back in the full swing of things with masks and safety protocols still in place. Our students are fully engaged in testing, spring activities and athletics. In addition, many of our staff are preparing for end of year celebrations, promotions, and for our seniors …. a prom and graduation!
Prom will be different for our seniors as it will be tailored just for them, but they will still get to create memories together. Last year’s virtual graduation will be a one and done, because this year it will be in-person and outside for the first time ever at Cameron University. It may be a new location, but the celebration will be just as fabulous as years prior.
Finding our way back to that sense of normalcy comes in part to the vaccination rollouts that have been taking place throughout our community the last several months. In March, we held our second vaccination clinic for all LPS staff to receive their second dose and for some their first. I’m extremely thrilled to share that our district was able to vaccinate 70% of staff from the efforts of our LPS nursing team and partnership with the Comanche County Health Department. Our safety measures are leading us back to that normalcy.
These are all exciting things as we continue preparations heading into May. We have had a lot of moving parts this year and I am extraordinarily grateful for all the work our staff, students, families and community have done to get us to this point in the school year.
There continues to be an incredible amount of dedication and innovation taking place at the district. The pandemic was a huge road block at times, but it has not stopped us from creating opportunities of growth for our students.
Work continues on the Life Ready Center with 20 courses based on student interest. Our beautification projects are transforming once dull exteriors into inviting settings. Students are competing virtually and in-person in academic, athletic and organizational events.
We are going to continue with our flexibility for our families offering both traditional and virtual options. This includes night virtual. We have an unbelievable team of educators that devote countless hours ensuring our students are successful in and out of the classroom.
Although no one ever wants to find themselves in the middle of a pandemic, it was the first thing I took on as the new superintendent for Lawton Public Schools. The positives have outweighed the negatives! We will take lessons from this year and expand what services and opportunities we provide to our students.
LPS family, be proud of all your hard work and efforts this year. Because of your commitment to our students, the pandemic did not deter us from our greater goal of serving our youth when they needed us most. The collaborations and communication allowed us to transform education as we knew it for betterment of our kids. Our students will be Life Ready Graduates, and we will continue to do it together!
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.