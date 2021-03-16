Three hundred sixty-four days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, I stood with fellow citizens inside an abandoned Dillard’s in downtown Lawton. We had gathered to receive vaccinations for the virus and seeing dozens of people wearing masks in lines that snaked around what once had been bustling commercial counters seemed an apt metaphor for the surreal experiences of the last year. It was also, however, a good time to reflect on what we got right and wrong since COVID gripped our country and the world in 2020.
Remember the shock and disbelief of those early days? Many of us ignored the first alarming reports from overseas, assuming that a virus on the far side of the world was little threat to the United States. We were dreadfully wrong about that. Some of us thought the threat was fake, a product of foreign powers, the media, various political parties, or alleged conspiracies. We were wrong about that too.
When we awoke to the dangers we did so unevenly, haphazardly, with school and business closures driven as much by politics as by science and varying wildly from one state or city to another. We argued, and then a lot of us panicked, buying toilet paper and emptying grocery store shelves of food, water, and medical supplies. Some of us fled to the wilderness or less populated parts of the country, and we all struggled to find reliable information regarding how best to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
Then came the great shutdown. Schools and businesses closed or operated on reduced hours or with limited capacity. And we argued about that too, trying to balance economic and educational need with taking the appropriate precautions and finding along the way that many of us define acceptable levels of risk very differently. The need to protect public health with sweeping mandates limiting social contact conflicted with conceptions of individual freedom and responsibility, and too many of us had a tendency to politicize scientific data we didn’t like, particularly if the data changed periodically, which of course it did, because scientific research is a process of discovery that takes time. As a result, every level of government and every one of us made both good decisions and bad along the way, which is perhaps the story in every society facing an enormous new challenge. We should have been more patient with each other.
And then we adapted. Slowly and sporadically, and not without dissension, but gradually most of us started wearing masks and socially distancing while we waited and hoped and prayed for the scientists to save us. We learned how to work from home if we could and to be safer in the workplace if we couldn’t. We gained a new appreciation for the crucial importance of health care workers and first responders, of grocery stores and gas stations and the postal service, of UPS and Federal Express drivers, of restaurants that do delivery and takeout, of teachers that sacrifice to try and educate our children virtually or face to face, and of technology that allows us to learn and intereact using cameras and the internet.
Somewhere along the way we also realized how much we missed each other, how much we enjoy and need face to face interaction, particularly with strangers. It’s socially reaffirming to exchange smiles with a stranger, to open the door for someone else, to have a throwaway conversation about the weather in an elevator or the line at Wal-Mart, and it has cost us all a great deal emotionally and psychologically to get through the last twelve months. Children and those who live alone particularly suffered, and it will likely be many years before we recover or understand just how much this experience has cost us.
We will also need time to grieve for those we lost. More than 2.6 million people have died globally of COVID-19. More than 525,000 were Americans, and 4,701 hailed from Oklahoma. Thousands more will be taken from us in the months to come, but those of us who survive have the comfort of knowing things are getting better thanks to the work of brilliant scientists at Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, and other pharmaceutical companies that developed the first vaccines against COVID less than a year after the first deaths were reported. Their work represents an astonishing scientific miracle and should not be taken for granted.
And you know what? You and I and the government didn’t do too badly either. Sure, we could have done better, and we should have. And we are lucky the mortality rate for COVID isn’t higher. But it’s worth noting that the United States government, in coordination with all fifty states, is now administering 2.1 million vaccinations per day. More than 95.7 million doses have been injected into 18.8% of our population, and the numbers are growing every day. It’s a monumental organizational achievement on a continental scale. Here in Southwest Oklahoma it’s made possible by ordinary folks who wore masks, socially distanced, followed the rules, and behaved in a civil manner; by the Center for Disease Control; by the Oklahoma State Department of Health; by the Comanche County Health Department, the Oklahoma National Guard, volunteers, politicians, and many others. It leaves me with a vast appreciation for the ties that still bind us all to one another, and for the good work we can do when we all pull together. The system, my friends, still works.
That doesn’t mean it’s over just yet. It’s not. But as the weather warms and the lines for vaccines keep forming, perhaps it is time for thankfulness and hope.
It always should be.
Lance Janda has degrees in history and lives in Norman.