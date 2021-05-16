Last weekend saw Cameron University send another class of graduates out into the world. We were masked and physically distanced, and we held two ceremonies so that more family and friends could be in the stadium to celebrate with their loved ones. Thousands more were able to participate virtually through Facebook and YouTube broadcasts thanks to the Oklahoma Sports Network.
The 2021 version of Commencement contained a few more of the trappings of a traditional ceremony than our previous COVID-altered graduation, and it gave us hope that, fingers crossed, our 2022 ceremony will bear a closer resemblance to pre-pandemic celebrations.
To the members of Cameron’s Class of 2021, I would like to salute you. Without question, you’ve taken your accomplishments to a whole new level and succeeded under unheard-of circumstances. I have no doubt that you have the perseverance to make your mark in the world, no matter where your careers take you.
I also want to publicly thank Cameron University’s faculty and staff for their hard work over the past 14 months. Our employees’ encouragement and guidance were good examples for our students, campus guests and each other. Their actions have made all the difference in allowing CU to continue to provide educational opportunities throughout the pandemic.
To area high school graduates, you managed to succeed in much the same fashion as your college counterparts. You adapted to challenging circumstances and found a way to successfully finish high school. Before the month is out, you will have crossed the stage, accepted your diplomas, and turned your attention toward the next chapter in your lives. For many of you, that means heading off to college. We would love to see you at Cameron this fall as new members of the Aggie family. But wherever you choose to further your education, seek training or enter the world of work, your future is bright.
If your path brings you to Cameron University, rest assured that your safety will continue to be a top priority. While we may be lifting our precautions at a much slower rate than the state and local communities, we do it purposefully and with a plan in mind. We will continue to monitor campus and community behaviors, as well as the general progress the nation makes against COVID-19 this summer, and adjust our strategies accordingly.
The availability and efficacy of different vaccines that have been developed can be seen in the news and daily health reports, providing justification for Cameron to loosen some of our campus precautions ... but by no means all of our precautions.
The summer months will allow our students and employees more time to seek vaccinations and allow them to take maximum effect. The Health Department made my vaccination experience simple and literally painless. If you haven’t yet received one of the COVID-19 vaccines, I urge you to do your research and learn more about them and the benefits they hold.
I encourage you to get vaccinated and to take care of yourself this summer. By doing so, you will give Cameron University its greatest opportunity to be open for traditional instruction when the fall semester starts on Aug. 16.
I hope to see you at one or more Cameron events next year. Our students are worth watching.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University