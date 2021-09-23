Most of us are aware of and perhaps have visited the Fort Sill Post Cemetery on Macomb Road. It was created some 152 years ago and upon its creation was the only established cemetery until the 1880s, some 11 years later. During those 11 years civilian, Native Americans and soldiers were buried there.
This famous cemetery also contains what is known as “Chiefs Knoll” where distinguished chiefs are buried; chiefs such as Sitting Bear, Yellow Bear, Kicking Bird and Chief Ten Bears. Many famous Fort Sill commanding generals are laid to rest here, as well as Col. Josh Treadwell, who was awarded the Medal of Honor.
While distinguished, the Post Cemetery is but one of five on the main post, and certainly not the only one with famous or distinguished people.
The Beed Creek Apache Cemetery contains the graves of Geronimo. The Apache Prisoner of War Cemetery began operating in 1894 and holds the remains of scouts, chiefs, warriors and their families. Geronimo was revered for his ferociousness on the battlefield and his grave stands out from the others — cobblestone topped with an eagle.
The Apache South Cemetery, also referred to as Bailtso Apache South Cemetery, is on our post. Interred here are several family members of Clarence Bailtso, an Army Scout who was made, unjustly, a prisoner of war. In fact, all people buried in this cemetery were prisoners of war or their descendants.
The Otipoby Comanche Cemetery, established in 1888, became active after the Comanches signed the Jerome Agreement with the US Government by which they gave up theirs reservation for an allotment of 100 acres each. The cemetery site was owned by Hugh Otipoby, who donated it to the Comanches in 1929. In 1942 the United States purchased the land. Notable Comanches buried here include Chief Horseback, Chief Tasananica, and members of the Otipoby family. This cemetery is about one mile north of Geronimo’s grave.
Last, the Chief Chihuahua Cemetery, about ¼ mile north of Geronimo’s grave. Chief Chihuahua, who died in 1901, is buried there with many family members.
So Fort Sill is not all about the Army, not all about the Field or Air Defense Artillery. It is also about honoring those before us and our history. For the history of Fort Sill is the history of Oklahoma.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.