The days are long, but the years are short.”
I’ve found that quote in a number of variations, so it’s kind of hard to know who to attribute it to. But it’s one of those things I find to be more and more “real”, as my hair turns to gray and aches appear that weren’t there before.
I perceive myself as part of a large group (at least those of us who have the privilege to still be working), becoming more and more reflective of a verse from “A Day in the Life” by the Beatles:
Woke up, fell out of bed
Dragged a comb across my head
Found my way downstairs and drank a cup
And looking up I noticed I was late
Sleeping used to be one of my “best” things. I could sleep until ungodly hours, and it never phased me in the least. Now, it seems my subconscious shakes me awake each morning anticipating what awaits me at the office, as well as a number of other tasks that need to be addressed. It’s not “dread”, but you know there’s a lot to do and not enough time to do it. As I move from task to task, I keep an eye on the clock, not so much because I “punch out” at five, but more comparing the list of things yet to be done against the number of hours left to do them.
At the end of the workday, I think it’s been a long day. But was it really? And did anything important get done, or was it just the things that had to get done?
Yet, despite what seems to be a series of long days, the past year has flown by. I can’t believe it was a year ago already that students didn’t return from Spring Break, toilet paper was like gold (if you could score it, at all), and homemade masks and hand sanitizer became cottage industries. As for Lysol or Clorox wipes, forget about it.
I’ve come to think of COVID as an extremely long stint in the doctor’s waiting room. Lots of anticipation, lots of paperwork and lots of “what ifs’’. Then I think about kids and grandkids who we’ve seen only a handful of times over the past 12 months. One daughter pointed out recently it’s been since Christmas, certainly the longest time we’ve ever not seen each other. And, for a couple of the grandkids, one of whom is three and one soon-to-be four it dawns on me that, for them, COVID separation is “normal”. Masks are routine. And going shopping is an almost foreign concept. My wife accompanied that four-year-old recently as her mom took her to the mall in Oklahoma City. If she’d been to a mall, she didn’t remember. She was awed and amazed.
And that’s what I think has been lost the most this past year, amidst all the turmoil. Looking at the kids, you can see that this really isn’t as bad as we adults make it out to be. They’re really good at living in the moment. Not focusing on the struggle of day-to-day “busy-ness”, but seeing with eyes that light up at every opportunity, seeing each new day, each new task, as an adventure.
I’ve begun to question how I’ll do in retirement. Will I enjoy it when it comes, or will I be bored out of my skull? My one true hope is that things will slow down and I can become better at enjoying the moment. Many years ago, I became keenly aware that there were fewer years ahead than there are behind. I find myself thinking more about my dad, who died in 2012. At the age I am now, what was he doing? Was he beginning to realize the same things about long days and short years?
One of the sources of that quote I mentioned at the outset was Gretchen Rubin, author of a book called “The Happiness Project: Or Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun.”
I think I may need to read that book. Or at least put its title into practice.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.