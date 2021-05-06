No, he’s not President and I’m kinda guessing he’s not going to be President. But if Louisiana Senator John Kennedy doesn’t remind you of Will Rogers or Yogi Berra, you aren’t paying attention. Born in Mississippi, this Kennedy graduated from Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia School of Law before attending Magdalen College at the University of Oxford. In 2016, Kennedy, a lawyer by trade, was elected to the US Senate from Louisiana.
Regardless of how you view the politics, Kennedy is one funny man and has become known for his folksy expressions, wit and humor. A few examples?
• “When the Portland Mayor’s IQ gets to 75, he oughta sell.”
• “It must suck to be that dumb.”
• “Always follow your heart….but take your brains with you.”
• “The short answer is ‘no’. The long answer is ‘hell, no’!
• “Americans are thinking, there are some good members of Congress but we can’t figure out what they are good for. Others are thinking, how did these morons make it through the birth canal.”
• “Are you talking about Nancy Pelosi or Maxine Waters?”
• “She has a billy- goat brain and a mockingbird mouth.”
• “I trust Middle Eastern countries as much as gas station sushi, with the exception being Israel.”
• “He’s dumb enough for twins.”
• “This has been going on since Moby Dick was minnow.”
• “Never stand between a dog and a fire hydrant.”
• “Go sell your crazy somewhere else…we’re all stocked up here.”
• “They are the well-intended arugula and tofu crowd.”
• “You can only be young once, but you can always be immature.”
• “Our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.”
• “Democrats are running around like they just found a hair in their biscuit.”
• “Just because you can sing doesn’t mean you should.”
• “It’s a goat rope up here.”
• “This is why aliens won’t talk to us.”
Whether you agree with him or not, being candid, truthful and funny are not traits you often find in the U.S. Senate. We could us a lighter mood and a brighter spirit. Kudos to Senator Kennedy!
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.