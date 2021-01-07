Not my country.
Those words were running through my mind Wednesday as I watched events unfold at the United States Capitol. Protesters — Americans — stormed the Capitol as police tried to keep them back while Congress was in session to certify the results of the Presidential Election.
Certifying the Electoral College results of presidential elections is normally a routine task that most Americans are unaware of. But not this year. This year, with charges of election fraud flying about, a normally routine task was fraught with suspense.
Added to the suspense was the announced plans of several House and Senate members to object to the election results, in spite of efforts of Congressional leaders warning them not to do so.
But not my country.
These types of activities simply do not happen in the United States of America. We go to the polls, we cast our ballots, we grumble about the results, and we go on with our lives.
We do not storm the United States Capitol Building, we do not fire tear gas at police officers and United States Congressmen do not have to be evacuated from the chamber.
These types of violent protests happen in other nations where democracy is not held near and dear to the populace. These types of actions happen in other countries where they are not governed by a document more than 200 years old that gives them certain rights and freedoms.
But not my country.
Some in America have uttered two very serious words, “civil war” if the results of the election are not overturned. America has been down that road once. I can only hope that those advocating civil war are not students of history and don’t realize what they are suggesting.
The last civil war, fought in the mid-1860s, tore the country apart. Brother fought against brother and father fought against son. More than 600,000 died in that war and entire cities were destroyed. Imagine what the toll might be with modern warfare. The impact could be staggering.
And for what? Just because we didn’t like the outcome of an election?
Other nations engage in civil war.
But not my country.
Dee Ann Patterson is managing editor of The Lawton Constitution.