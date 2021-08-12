While it’s been over 40 years, few who were here in 1979 can ever forget April 10, known then and now as “Terrible Tuesday” when one of the worst tornadoes in our history killed three people. It was an F-3, and a part of the Red River Outbreak, which also terrorized the city of Wichita Falls, Texas. In its wake, this horrible day in our history is memorable in far more ways than one, as told by the National Severe Storms Laboratory.
1. There was not one tornado that day; a total of thirteen actually touched the ground in Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas.
2. Most of the tornadoes were created by just three individual supercell thunderstorms.
3. The first of the supercells produced a tornado south of Cromwell, Texas about 3 p.m.; another in Vernon, Texas with much destruction and 10 deaths. The cell crossed the Red River and produced three more tornadoes. The fifth and final tornado struck Lawton.
4. The Vernon, Texas tornado was more intense than the one striking Lawton. It was rated as an F-4.
5. The second supercell thunderstorm produced a particularly violent tornado that remained on the ground for slightly over one hour. It started near Harrold, Texas, then struck Grandfield and part of Marlow, Oklahoma.
6. The third, and most southern supercell, produced a tornado near Seymour, Texas, and another which tracked through Wichita Falls.
7. The Wichita Falls tornado caused over $400 million in damages and was the most expensive US tornado on record until the Moore, Oklahoma tornado on May 3, 1999. And in 2018, the Joplin, Missouri tornado became the costliest at $2.8 billion.
8. Forty-five people were killed in the Wichita Falls tornado; 25 were vehicle related, 16 of which were people trying to leave their homes to escape the tornado.
It was a horrible day and like some others in our storied history as Oklahomans, a day we should never forget.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.