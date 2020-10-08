For those sad, sad residents of Oklahoma whose continuous plight is “there’s nothing to do here,” I now officially am calling you out. When you have experienced all the surprises below, let me know and I’ll give you more. Oklahoma is fun and exciting — and surprising.
1. Oklahoma houses the second largest elephant herd in the United States. Drive to Hugo in Southeastern Oklahoma and visit the Endangered Ark Foundation, a private non-profit dedicated to ensuring the future of Asian elephants. Hugo itself is, well, “different” as it is home to the Mount Olivet cemetery dedicated to the nation’s rodeo and circus folks. Well worth the trip.
2. Witness the World’s Largest Noodling Competition. Of course, noodling is hand fishing where you place your bare hands in muddy riverbanks to snag huge catfish. In June in Paul’s Valley, thousands gather for the Okie Noodling Tournament and Festival. Lotsa food, fishing, and coronation of the Okie Noodling Queen.
3. Explore one of the World’s Largest Gypsum Caves. There is a cave in the Alabaster Cavern State Park which is the only gypsum show cave in the world. The park is out west in Freedom, takes about an hour for a guided tour. It’s well lit, but have proper footwear.
4. Go to the beach. Oklahoma has more shoreline than the entire East Coast of the United States. Just because we’re landlocked doesn’t mean you can’t swim, fish, boat or do any water sports the ocean will allow. Lake Hefner, just down the road in Oklahoma City, is one of the best sailing lakes in the United States.
5. Check out Native American history and art. If you don’t get your fill in Lawton and Fort Sill, delve into the Cherokee Center in Tahlequah, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center in Spiro, the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee or the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur. And by the way, there are dozens more.
6. Go whitewater rafting. And just in Oklahoma City. Riversport Rapids allows you, with the help of a rafting guide, to take on Class II to IV whitewater rafting in the $45 million kayaking center along the Oklahoma River.
Sooooo, if you’re bored by all this? Then I guess you’ll stay bored. There’s lotsa fun in Oklahoma!
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.