I did a small survey of some friends, asking: Do you make New Year’s resolutions? Did you make one last year? Did you keep it? Will you make one this year?
I assured them of anonymity — which turned out to be unnecessary as their answers wouldn’t incriminate even a presidential candidate.
Only three reported making a resolution last year. “Yes, I am sure I did,” said one. I can’t remember what it was. Maybe I kept it.”
The second answered, “Last year my resolutions were to meditate more, exercise more, lose weight and spend more quality time with my son. I was somewhat successful in exercising more and spending more time with my son. I gained weight.”
The third flat-out admits: “I make ‘em but I break ‘em!”
There were a lot more “Nevers!”
“No, no, no and no,” one said so emphatically my eyeballs quivered. “Why? Because I never keep them,” she explained. “I finally learned not to put that pressure on myself.”
Another answered almost as emphatically: “I’ve never made a New Year’s resolution. I suppose it always smacked too much of going to confession and resolving to do better in the future. I never did do any better and I just felt guilty.”
As did a third: “I do not make New Year’s resolutions. I have not had any success in the past.”
A fourth reported that until a few years ago, she too made resolutions she never kept and then felt guilty all year about not keeping them. “Now my resolution is not to make resolutions. Then I feel good all year about keeping it.”
Another one also just gave up. “For most of my life,” she said, “I have resolved every year to lose weight. When I started, on a few occasions it worked. Now the challenge seems insurmountable so I have quit making resolutions.”
More imaginatively, one friend makes no New Year’s resolutions. But she has always made Monday resolutions, Tuesday resolutions, Wednesday .... and so on. “I have not kept any of them,” she confesses. “Knowing this has not stopped me from making them. Like the one this morning. ‘I will not have leftover birthday cake for breakfast.’ I kept that one a few hours — and then had a delicious piece of leftover birthday cake with a big glass of milk for breakfast. There is nothing more rewarding than breaking a resolution,” she smugly concluded.
Another uses the same system, making resolutions daily around the calendar — but rarely keeps them “Unless it’s eat more chocolate.”
As for this year, as the scary, chaotic year of 2020 turns into 2021, answers varied from, “I doubt it,” to “Sure I will. Maybe I will write it down and tell my friends so they can remind me what it is,” to “I am certain I will resolve something again. Probably meditating more and losing weight.”
Now I’m wondering, are my friends more cynical than the average person. Or just more pragmatic?
I think my survey group may be typical of most mature adults. We’ve made resolutions we didn’t keep, we don’t make them any more but, in our hearts, we resolve to do our best to make the world a little better — or at least no worse.
Here’s a cheerful note from one responder to start 2021 with: “I cannot recall ever making a resolution. I am a grasshopper in life. If I did make one, it would be to meet a lot of nice people, enjoy friendships, keep busy, look at beautiful skies. But heck, I already have all that!”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.