August was a month filled with the hustle and bustle of staff moving to and fro getting things lined out for the arrival of students to include drivers preparing their buses, teachers setting their rooms up and support staff putting the finishing touches in and out of the buildings. All this in preparation for the first day of school!
What an incredible first day we had. The halls filled with laughter, cheers, high-fives and that sense of normalcy. In keeping with last year’s focus on flexibility, we must include patience and grace as keys to a successful school year.
It’s now September and our students and staff have settled in. There is a lot in life that we cannot control such as the pandemic. We find ourselves still receiving updates and changes almost weekly. With activities and events in limbo as we monitor COVID cases, the one thing we want to ensure is that students have control of their educational experiences.
We continue to create opportunities for our students and remove the barriers and roadblocks. Students have the ability to explore areas of interest as early as elementary. It is our goal to ensure they are ready for life after graduation.
We must remember that the skills needed for tomorrow’s jobs are being created today and our students are helping to create them. Lessons learned in and out of the classroom will create the new job market. Knowing that we are opening up opportunities for our students and not creating roadblocks propels us to a successful educational standard.
We must also remember that failure is the best learning opportunity. Incorporating hands-on opportunities and developing new skills for the next generation is essential. Everyone learns by doing, failing and growing from their experiences. The educational process is no longer about using paper and pencil alone. For this, we are elated about our Makerspaces in the elementary, the Technical Application Program (TAP) in our middle schools and the Life Ready Center (LRC) for our high school students.
As our students and staff write the words on a new chapter this school year, we will continue to identify areas for improving LPS’s capacity to serve students in an equitable manner and develop programs so that our students can reach their full academic and social potential.
At LPS, we are thankful for the continued community support. Many partnerships and relationships are forming for the betterment of our students’ experiences. It is our duty to provide them with the resources, tools and life lessons that will launch them into the next generational job opportunities. Our parents are incredible and the best in the state. We are blessed to have a supportive community of citizens, families, staff and most of all our students. Because of you, we are LPS.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.