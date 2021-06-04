Every spring I used to go into a house-cleaning frenzy — my own March madness without the fun and excitement of basketball.
It wasn’t that I am of the old school which decreed that spring housecleaning was next to godliness and you couldn’t have one without the other.
To the contrary, I am of the school that believes if it can’t be seen, it probably doesn’t have to be done. Oven cleaning, for example. Use your oven until it is so crusted over only a cupcake will fit in it and then get a new oven.
Never was I shamed or motivated into an annual all-over house cleaning until I joined a club which was my turn to host every March. There is nothing like the thought of a dozen and half pair of eyes objectively noting cobwebs, dusty surfaces and streaked windows to send you to the broom closet.
Since I suffered through this annual ordeal for many years, I compiled a list of things to do before Meeting Day — M Day, I anxiously thought of it. House cleaning being the deadly dull same year after year, there was no point in rethinking what had to be done each year. The top of the fridge is always there. The pictures are always on the walls and the books are always in the bookcases. Dusty, each and every one of them.
But along with the list of the same things to do each spring, I came up with a list of music to clean house by. Through trial and error, sweat and tears, I found the artists who worked with me: Luciano Pavarotti, Boots Randolph and Patsy Cline.
I started with Pavarotti early in the morning — well, I’d had my coffee and read the paper but it was still before noon. I was feeling well, energetic, cheerful and still hopeful that it wouldn’t be as awful as the year before.
I started with the kitchen cabinets at the same moment Pavarotti starts an aria from Tosca. I continued to think positively as I chipped away at dried biscuit dough on a handle, a grim reminder that haste makes waste. I scrubbed through La Traviata and Otello. It was not a far reach to imagine the bravos, the thunderous applause at the end of each selection, were for me because I certainly deserved them. I was gracious in my acceptance, rising to my feet, front and center kitchen, and took a modest bow or two. By the time Luciano and I came to the end of La Boheme, we were both pretty stressed out.
That’s when I counted on Boots Randolph to get me remotivated. I started bouncing around with “Yakety Sax,” boogied down the hall through Tuff and Night Train. When I got sidetracked dusting books and sorting old magazines, Boots hit me in my cleaning conscience with “You Can’t Sit Down.” By the time Boots rattled out his last note, I’d crossed two or three things off my list.
By late afternoon, I was getting pretty pooped and bored with this whole cleaning scene, noting that every time you do one thing, something else needs to be done too that wasn’t even on the list to start with.
There is nobody better to share misery with than Patsy Cline. I identify with every sorrowful note she shares. “Crazy,” she sings and I’m saying to myself, “Girl, you’ve got to be crazy to be down on your hands and knees washing woodwork when it is absolutely the last thing in the world you want to do.”
“Yes!” I tell Patsy when she tells me it is “So Wrong.” “Walkin’ After Midnight” was beginning to look like a distinct possibility and when she concluded our time together with “Leavin’ On Your Mind,” I knew that Patsy and I sing off the same page.
The music is over. The day is over. I’ve taken my bows with Pavarotti, I’ve bounced around with Boots and I felt sorry for myself with Patsy. My knees were sore. My fingers hurt, which reminded me of another song which has a couple of lines I’ll never forget: “Work your fingers to the bone, what’ya get? Bony fingers.”
The answer to Shakespeare’s question in Sonnet 8, “Why hear’st thou music sadly?” is obvious. The listener was into spring cleaning.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.