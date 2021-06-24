Many parents are so busy with life and all that it brings that they sometimes forget about the scholarship opportunities for their student offspring. Many believe scholarships are just for the “smartest kids”. But many don’t base their decision on grade point – they also review the financial need. Not everyone can afford college or technical school so there are plenty of options to explore.
These are just a few little-known scholarships in Southwest Oklahoma out there for motivated high schoolers (and others)
McMahon Legacy Scholarship. Established in 2018 by the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist a graduating senior of the Comanche County Livestock Show in their pursuit of secondary education at an academically accredited, not-for-profit two or four-year institution or in a specific program at a vocational/trade school.
Phillip and Marshall Cabe Memorial Endowed Scholarship. In memory of Phillip and Marshall Cabe, this scholarship will serve to assist deserving students who are members of a sorority or fraternity at Cameron University. Recipient must be in good standing as a member of a social Greek fraternity or sorority. Preference is given to students coming from a single-parent home.
United States Field Artillery Association Foundation. There are seven different scholarships under this foundation that are available to active duty and retired military family members. The amounts vary and are available for members of the US Field Artillery Association. It’s a great program and applications are accepted worldwide. The scholarship is offered through the United States Field Artillery Association, headquartered on Fort Sill.
We Want You Back Scholarship. The purpose of this endowed scholarship is to provide financial assistance to returning students who have already begun collegiate coursework towards a college degree but have not been enrolled in collegiate coursework at any institution for at least one regular semester and who seek to complete it. The scholarship is managed by Cameron University.
Lawton Business Women. The Lawton Business Women’s scholarship encourages graduating high school women from Comanche County high schools to pursue an undergraduate degree at Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center (Lawton Campus). LBW leverages partnerships with organizations that are like-minded in achieving common goals toward equality and education for women.
Shelia O. Lee Endowed Scholarship. Established in 2011 in memory of Sheila Lee to benefit sophomore or higher women students majoring in Business. Shelia was the President of the Lawton Fort Sill chamber and her work focused on lifting women up and helping them achieve their goals through education and business. This scholarship is managed by Cameron University and its preferred applicants pursue a degree in Business.
Comanche Nation Higher Education. The Comanche Nation Higher Education (CNHE) Scholarship is designed to assist students who are seeking an undergraduate or a graduate degree from a college/university. Applicants must be a member of the Comanche Tribe.
Loren and Rebecca McKeown Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship will serve to assist deserving students enrolled in English as their major. Once appointed, students can retain the scholarship for a maximum of 8 full semesters. This scholarship is managed by Cameron University. The McKeown’s were both educators from the Lawton-Fort Sill area.
Great Plains – Jim Nisbett Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Great Plains Technology Center bound students with a goal to inspire more students to continue their education by learning a marketable skill so they may successfully enter the workforce. The scholarship is managed by Great Plains Technology Center.
When it comes to higher education, where there’s a will there’s a way — and scholarships is one way to help make it happen.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.