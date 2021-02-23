In a previous column, I introduced you to the Corps of Discovery, more commonly known as the Lewis & Clark Expedition.
What follows is brief information about some of the military men who were members of the corps.
Pvt. John Boley (born in Pennsylvania) had some disciplinary problems in 1804 at Camp Dubois. He and three others used “hunting” as an excuse to visit a whiskey shop and were restricted to camp for 10 days as punishment. He was sent back to St Louis with the return party in 1805, where he joined Zebulon Pike’s expedition to the upper Mississippi and its headwaters. Boley again joined Pike’s 1806 westward expedition and then became a member of a Wilkinson trek to the southwest. He was last heard of in 1823, living in Missouri.
Pvt. William Bratton (born in Virginia, 1778) was one of the first volunteers, enlisting in the Corps in Oct 1803. He was a hunter, blacksmith and gunsmith. A member of the search party assigned to find deserters (Reed and La Liberte); they did and brought them back to the corps to stand trial. Served in the War of 1812, dying in 1841.
Pvt. John Collins was born in Maryland. Although a good hunter, he was often drunk and disobedient. While guarding the expedition’s official supply of whiskey, he stole some of it, was found guilty at a court martialed and received 100 lashes. He continued to serve in the corps and died in 1823.
Pvt. John Colter was born in Virginia in 1775. An excellent hunter and woodsman, Lewis and Clark granted him an early discharge from the corps in 1806 to become a partner with two fur trappers. It was a short partnership and he then ventured out on his own. While escaping a legendary attack by Blackfoot Indians, he became the first known white man to see steam vents and boiling mud pots — the future site of Yellowstone National Park.
Pvt. Pierre Cruzette was French and Omaha Indian and a master boatman and fiddle player, as well has having native language skills. Blind in one eye and nearsighted in the other, he accidently shot Lewis while they were hunting together in August 1806. Lewis later paid tribute to Cruzette’s experience as a river man and to his integrity. Like the other enlisted men of the corps, he was awarded bonus pay and 320 acres of land at the end of the expedition.
Pvt. John Dame was born in 1784 in New Hampshire. He was one of those who returned in St. Louis in 1805. He is mentioned only once in Clark’s journal.
Pvt. Joseph Field was born in 1774 in Virginia and like is brother Reubin, was considered to be among the best shots and hunters in the corps. The two brothers, along with George Drouillard often accompanied Lewis and Clark on special reconnaissance missions. Both brothers were with Lewis in the fight with the Blackfeet on July 17, 1806. He died in 1807.
Pvt. Reubin Field was born in 1772 in Virginia. He fatally stabbed a Blackfoot Indian during the July 17 fight. He died in 1823.
Sgt. Charles Floyd was born in 1782 in Kentucky. He died on August 20, 1804, near present-day Sioux City, Iowa, from what is believed to have been a ruptured appendix. Kept a daily journal from May 14, 1804, until a few days before his death. He was the only corps member who died on the journey. He and Sgt. Pryor were cousins.
Pvt. Robert Frazer was born about 1775 in Virginia. Became part of the corps when Moses Reed was expelled. The journal he kept was been lost but his map of the expedition has survived. He died about 1837 in Missouri.
Sgt. Patrick Gass was born in 1771 in Pennsylvania and joined the army in 1799. Gass was a skilled carpenter, a bonus to the corps in the hewing of dugout canoes and the fashioning of wagons to carry the canoes overland. Enlisted in the corps as a private in 1804 and elected to fill the rank of sergeant by a vote of the others upon the death of Sgt. Floyd. Remained in the army to serve in the War of 1812 but discharged after losing an eye in an accident. First to publish his journal; died in 1870, the last known survivor of the Lewis & Clark Expedition.
Pvt. George Gibson was born in Pennsylvania. A good hunter and fiddle player, he served an an interpreter with Indians using sign language. He died in St. Louis in 1809.
Pvt. Silas Goodrich was Massachusetts born, perhaps about 1778. He was one of the finest fishermen of the corps and may have reenlisted in the army after the expedition.
Pvt. Hugh Hall was born in 1772 in Massachusetts. Along with Pvt. Collins, he was court-martialed and flogged with 50 lashes for stealing whiskey from the expedition’s ration. This and other infractions were not severe enough to be dismissed from the corps.
Pvt. Thomas Proctor Howard was born in Massachusetts in 1779. He, too, was court-martialed when he climbed over the wall at Fort Mandan after the gate was closed. Found guilty of “pernicious example,” his action showed the Indians that the fort wall could be scaled. Howard died in 1814
Pvt. Francois Labiche was an experienced boatman and Indian trader who spoke English, French and several Indian languages. Was one of five men assigned to bring deserter Pvt. Reed back to camp for court marshaling. He later accompanied Lewis to Washington to interpret for Native American chiefs in their meeting with President Jefferson.
Pvt. Hugh McNeal was from Pennsylvania and born about 1776.
Additional members to be described in future columns.
