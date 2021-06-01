Last summer the Supreme Court ruled against the State of Oklahoma in the case McGirt v. Oklahoma. McGirt was a major win for tribal sovereignty in the state and a major change in criminal prosecutions in states with tribal areas. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is still mad about it. Recently he released a statement complaining about the McGirt decision in response to a bill issued by Tom Cole (R-OK) which would try and help resolve some of the outstanding issues from McGirt. So, I thought it would be worth talking about what McGirt did and what McGirt did not do.
The first thing to understand is that the United States has a dual court system. This means that all the individual states have their own court systems and the federal government has a court system. For most criminal and civil offenses, you go to state court. If you’ve ever watched a crime show and the bailiff reads out “So-and-So vs. the People of the State of New York” then that is taking place in state court. The important thing about that for this case is that the Constitution requires (under the Sixth Amendment) that when accused of a crime, you are prosecuted where the crime committed. So, if you are an Oklahoman and get arrested for bad behavior on a trip to Disney World, you are going to face charges in Florida. Oklahoma cannot charge you even though you live here. The same is true with the federal government and state governments. There are some things that are clearly violations of federal law and not state laws.
Jimcy McGirt is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who was convicted of committing some horrific crimes within the boundaries of the Creek Nation. He was charged and convicted in a State of Oklahoma court and he was sent to jail. What is the issue with that? In 1885 the United States Congress passed the Major Crimes Act as part of the Indian Appropriations Act. That section said that certain crimes, if they are committed by a Native American in Native territory are federal crimes and must be prosecuted in federal court. McGirt’s lawyers argued that since he was convicted in the wrong court he should be entitled to a new trial in the correct court. Oklahoma’s counter to that argument was that the tribal reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was disestablished as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906 which paved the way for Oklahoma’s eventual statehood.
In 2020 the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, rejected Oklahoma’s argument in McGirt. In an opinion written by Donald Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court held that as far back as 1856 Congress had signed treaties saying that “no portion” of Muscogee (Creek) land “would ever be embraced or included within, or annexed to, any Territory or State.” Acknowledging that this would be an administrative headache given that Jimcy McGirt was certainly not the first tribal member convicted of crimes committed on tribal land in Oklahoma, Gorsuch wrote that, “unlawful acts, performed long enough and with sufficient vigor, are never enough to amend the law.” In a follow-up decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said that, following McGirt, that this ruling applied to the other four of the five “civilized” tribes, the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and the Seminole.
The case did not let Jimcy McGirt out of jail. Instead it ruled that he was entitled to a new trial in federal court. The Muscogee (Creek) officials were clear on this, Jimcy McGirt deserves the sentence he got. He was never released into the public and in November 2020 he was convicted again in federal court and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Gov. Stitt’s contention is that since this ruling, “We’re seeing things not being punished. We’re seeing murderers released, rapists.” This is partially correct but only partially. As of April 2021, 36 individuals had their cases overturned by McGirt but that will inevitably increase. Half of those people never got out of prison because they were either immediately recharged or had some other conviction that kept them in prison. The other half are currently having their cases under review by federal and tribal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorneys’ offices in Oklahoma have stated that they are prioritizing cases involving death or great bodily harm and are working their way down to the other cases.
Gov. Stitt is correct in one area. McGirt has fundamentally changed Oklahoma criminal law. It adds additional challenges to local prosecutors and is going to lead to people who committed serious criminal offenses getting new trials and potentially being released. But as Neil Gorsuch wrote in his opinion, “At the end of the Trail of Tears was a promise.” Any school child can tell you that the United States has an awful track record of keeping our promises to tribes. In McGirt Neil Gorsuch wrote that in this case the Supreme Court said, “we hold the government to its word.”
