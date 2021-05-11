When Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004, he could hardly have anticipated becoming a lightning rod for debates over the power of Big Tech and the limits of free speech. Yet lightning rod he is now that his Facebook Oversight Board has supported a Jan. 7 decision to ban former president Donald Trump from the social media platform and given Facebook six months to review the status of Trump’s accounts.
The board called for greater transparency and consistency regarding the circumstances in which platform users can be suspended or permanently banned and criticized the company for adopting a non-standard penalty when it chose an indefinite ban for Trump rather than one that was permanent or expired after a defined period as is the usual practice. Board members have no actual power over Facebook, but they did put the onus on Zuckerberg to make a final decision and have sparked a renewed debate over whether and how we should regulate free speech in cyberspace.
The need for the discussion is overwhelming. Over the last 20 years digital media has increasingly replaced television, radio, and newspapers as the primary means through which we receive our news and conduct our political discourse. Internet sites and social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter allow us to bypass traditional sources of news and information, and that freedom comes at a cost. Sometimes we use it to find information in new and exciting places that are well informed and erudite. And sometimes we absorb and transmit misinformation and lies from demagogues peddling fake science and conspiracy theories. It is a trade-off rooted in a love of free speech that lies at the root of a free society, but it contains an element of danger that the digital age has magnified exponentially.
This is the context in which to begin to understand the unprecedented power and influence of Facebook. In 17 years, it has grown from a tiny startup created by Zuckerberg with four friends at Harvard into a multi-national behemoth that employs more than 58,000 people and generated almost $86 billion in revenue in 2020. The platform is accessible from any device connected to the internet, is available in 101 languages, claims an average of 1.8 billion daily active users and at least 2 billion active accounts, and provides access to virtually unlimited amounts of daily information, from news and weather to entertainment or tidbits of information friends and family choose to share about their daily routines.
Facebook tracks user behavior and sells it to major corporations and political campaigns around the world. By allowing advertisers to micro-target customers based on their online tendencies it provides corporations with more direct access to our wallets than ever before, and it allows lobbyists, candidates, and fund-raisers to target specific households with ads tailored to the preferences of each of the voters within. Facebook pervasively provides government officials with immediate access to followers that is unfiltered by the media, and according to some scholars is now the single most important element of successful political campaigns and protest movements.
The company also inadvertently provides our enemies with endless opportunities to sow disinformation and chaos. Facebook disabled 2.1 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2019 alone. Most of the accounts were set up by automated “bots” that Facebook algorithms and artificial intelligence detected, but the company estimates at least 5% of their active accounts are probably fake. That means there are 100 million fake accounts out there, each one capable of forwarding misinformation or lies, each one potentially operated by a foreign enemy (Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, etc.) or a politician eager to discredit their opponent or simply make us hate each other and doubt the legitimacy of our institutions.
Facebook, like all social media platforms, also enjoys more freedom than any traditional source of news or information. Television and radio stations, for example, and certainly newspapers, have editors and producers that screen content, and are regulated in their behavior by fear of legal liability for slander if they knowingly publish or broadcast false information. No such legal responsibility threatens Facebook, which is generally held harmless for policing lies or even illegal content except in matters related to overt criminal behavior. The result is a landscape in which lies and misinformation can spread unchecked, feeding dissension and distrust, and poisoning our civil discourse. The hope when the internet began was that unfettered freedom would allow a flowering of the human condition, but if the last 20 years have taught us anything they have shown that we are all incapable of communicating freely and without checks in an environment where there are too few limits on behavior and too much anonymity.
Which brings us back to the question of whether Facebook and other social media platforms need tighter regulation, and if they do, who should provide it. The task seems tailor made for government in principle, and perhaps the danger is palpable enough to both left and right that agreement is possible. We should, after all, be able to agree on what constitutes dangerous actions and speech. But if we go down that road, we must also decide whether one set of rules will govern us all or whether politicians will get more latitude because of their prominence. Facebook gives elected officials greater propaganda power than any dictator in history has ever possessed, and we must decide whether to regulate that power as a people or let corporate America do it.
Right now, we are leaving the responsibility in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg and other social media CEOs. In a nation of 332 million people that becomes more digitally dependent with each passing day, that hardly seems healthy.
Lance Janda has degrees in history.