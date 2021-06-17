We travelled together virtually every week for nearly five years. He is the best guy ever to travel with, always early at the airport, always smiling and ready for the day, even for 5 a.m. flights to Dallas on the way to LaGuardia, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Los Angeles or Daytona Beach. Usually leave on a Sunday and return on Thursday or even Friday while supporting for the most part large, defense-related companies.
In all the years of our business relationship, we only chose to work for the U.S. Government twice. It’s hard to be under contract to the government; can you imagine the paperwork? One of those times was for the Admissions Department of West Point trying to decipher why they failed to attract African-American men. We got some answers to that, but that’s another story.
He always ordered potato soup and salmon as the entree. Always. Had McDonalds served potato soup and salmon as the entree, we would have probly eaten there three times a day. And I would have weighed 400 pounds.
He convinced me to join him in a business partnership as my time in the banking business was coming to a close. It was a simple proposition which I accepted. There was no legal or even informal agreement signed, we simply agreed to a 50-50 split of revenue after expenses. That agreement never failed us and it was in affect for nearly 20 years. He taught me what pricing was appropriate for work we agreed to do, and he usually negotiated the details. We came to “under-promise and over-perform,” a mantra which never failed us and he insisted upon, and we both agreed we would never work for a company in which we did not believe. It was a matter of standards. And values. And doing things right.
This partner, you would never know, is not a native Oklahoman, though he has lived and worked here since his military retirement some 35+ years ago. While I see endless posts on social media by leader pretenders in Lawton who are perpetually telling one another how much they love each other and patting themselves on the back for all they’ve accomplished, rather than doing the hard work of actually leading, actually influencing, actually connecting to the things that matter, and effecting change? Well, unlike them, Gene Love is an actual leader.
• A statewide expert on roads and highways who has served on both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Board and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
• Two term Mayor Pro-Tem and City Councilman in Lawton
• Chairman of the Board, United Way
• Chairman of the Board, Crimestoppers
• Chairman of the Board, Lawton – Fort Sill Armed Services YMCA
• President, Rotary of Lawton
• President, Lawton Community Foundation
• President, First United Methodist Church Foundation
• Board of Directors, Arvest Bank
• Board of Directors, Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce
• And the list can go on at least four times in length.
And that is leadership. My admiration for him is really endless.
• He is physically fit as he approaches a “more advanced age”
• He is spiritually and morally grounded; helped me through a most difficult time when I was not.
• His word is his bond. Nobody has to check on Gene, he’ll do what he says he’ll do.
Perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of my personal and business relationship with this man is that in nearly 20 years, we have never had a fight, not even a major argument. We understand the value of our partnership and we would each defer to the other to be sure nothing stood in the way going forward. I can’t say the same for my 41-year marriage!
In sum, I’ve had partners, I’ve had friends and I’ve had acquaintances in my 30+ years in the Army and 20+ years in the civilian community. And then there is Gene Love
Gene Love? I’ve never met a better man.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.