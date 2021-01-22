At a school reunion, I ran into a man who’d been a high school classmate. He was a little seedy -looking a little rusty and he could have used a breath mint. Which was pretty much the way he’d looked in high school, I remembered.
I was happy to see him. Our senior class of 12 had been close, like a family. We liked each other.
“I found my daughter,” he began the conversation.
“You lost your daughter?” I almost asked but caught myself in time. I didn’t even know he had a daughter.
He echoed my thoughts. “I never knew I had a daughter when Ruthie left me. We were only married five months when she left.” Ruthie wasn’t her name. I’ve changed it to tell this story.
At first, the name Ruthie didn’t ring a bell. But as he talked, I recalled that when they eloped, the whole town was shocked. Ruthie had looked like Shirley Temple — a little girl with blonde ringlets and big blue eyes. She lived with her grandparents who doted on her. Through high school, she and a boy in her class were inseparable and it was assumed they would marry after graduation.
Then she suddenly ran away with my old classmate, six or seven years her senior, who had never even dated a girl in high school that we knew about.
“It’ll never last,” the town busybodies predicted, shaking their heads in disapproval.
“I never knew I had a daughter until I tracked Ruthie down on the West Coast,” he went on with his story. “Ruthie had given her my name but she wouldn’t even let me hold her,” he said bitterly.
I shook my head sympathetically. He said he saw his daughter once again when she was 9 and then Ruthie told her that her father was dead and he lost all contact.
Then, out of the blue, he got a call from his daughter. Her mother had died and she was tracing the family name. An information operator gave her the telephone number that turned out to be her father.
Overjoyed, he urged her to come visit him. She was 40 by then — it had been 31 years since he’d heard a word about her.
She came. He showed her around the little town where he and her mother grew up, eloped and lived together five months.
There was a neat little house at the edge of town for sale. It was a bargain, he said, because the owner, old and alone, had put an end to his life there and no one locally was inclined to move in.
His daughter fell in love with the house. “Buy it for me,” she urged her newly-found father and he did. And then, he said sadly, she went back to the West Coast where she came from.
I tried to think of something comforting. “So now you’ve got a nice little house you don’t live in and a lost daughter you found but who’s gone away again?”
“That’s about it,” he agreed, shaking his head at the peculiar way life can turn out.
I didn’t know if his was a happy story with a sad ending — or sad story with sort of a happy ending. I gave him a hug and searched for the right thing to say.
“Here,” I said finally. “Have a mint.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.