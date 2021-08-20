I opened a new box of cereal, ($4.69 for 17 ounces) tugging and grunting until the inner bag separated at the top. Poured a small bowlful, dropped six fresh raspberries on top ($2.78 for six ounces, I was thriftily parceling them out) slopped milk on top and took a big bite.
Delicious. I turned the box sideways to read the ingredients. Whole grain wheat, sugar, corn bran, whole grain oats, almonds, puffed wheat and Inulin. Well, no wonder they were delicious. I do love Inulin, don’t you? And Tripotassium phosphate, salt, baking soda, corn starch and color added. It didn’t specify what color. Brown sugar syrup, molasses, malt syrup and honey. Canola oil, wheat flour, graham flour, ascorbic acid and Vitamin E. And, thank goodness, natural flavor. Also Vitamins C, A, B, B6, B9, B2 and B12. Calcium carbonate, zinc, iron, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc.
I stopped reading long enough to pound my chest, gorilla-like, thinking how strong I was going to be right after breakfast. All together, there were 24 ingredients listed plus the 10 vitamins and minerals. A box of cereal today is a long way from the grasses, nuts and berries of our ancestors.
One cup of cereal with a half-cup skim milk totaled 220 calories. I poured out less than a cup of cereal but used real milk so probably still about 220 calories. Plus the six raspberries. A full serving would provide 43 percent of my dietary fiber requirement for the day. I wondered where the other 57 percent would come from. The statistics remind me of voter preference polls I listen to.
I could have had oatmeal ($3.19 for 18 ounces) but the cereal box wasn’t nearly as interesting. There is only one ingredient, rolled oats, compared to the 24 ingredients in the dry cereal. I did wonder, briefly, just where they rolled those oats. You’d think the one ingredient, oats, would be a lot cheaper than $1.50 for the same size box of dry cereal with its 24 ingredients and 10 vitamins and minerals.
My serving size of a quarter cup of dry oats would be 75 calories, plus the milk and a pinch of brown sugar — quite a bit less than the 220 calories for the dry stuff. But I would have had to add water and cook it for five minutes — losing about four minutes of my day compared to the half minute it takes to pour from the box.
Bill Gates said, “Your time is a valuable resource.” I’ll bet he didn’t waste four minutes a day cooking oatmeal when he could pour ready-to-eat cereal from a box.
On the other hand, I could easily dawdle away those four minutes trying to decide whether to have oatmeal or dry cereal. Sometimes when I can’t decide I go berserk and make pancakes and sausage or French toast. If I were truly concerned about those four minutes I would listen to a guy names Alan Lakein who advised us to, “Review our priorities, ask the question: What’s the best use of our time right now?”
Maybe I should hang a calendar in the kitchen and for each day list either dry cereal in blue, like the Democrats, or oatmeal in red, like the Repubs.
Oh, the heck with it. If we can’t live a little dangerously before lunch, we may as well stay in bed.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.