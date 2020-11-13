Sleeping in public is not against the law as is, in some places, spitting or, in most places, exposing yourself.
But it certainly is embarrassing. Exactly why it is embarrassing is not clear. Sleep is a perfectly normal act. You cannot be healthy without it. So why, if a person goes to sleep in public, is it funny?
Let somebody go to sleep in school, in church or at a meeting and everybody else points and snickers.
I read an article about people who fall asleep in public places. It mentioned a president of a big corporation who went to sleep at the Metropolitan Opera House and fell into the aisle with such a thump that the performance was stopped and the house lights turned on.
Public sleepers, the article claimed, are usually men. I don’t know if that is true. I have gone to sleep at banquets, sometimes at the head table, at plays, parties, while visiting friends and at the hairdresser’s.
For years, I urged my hairdresser to invent a gadget that would prevent the mouths of her customers from falling ajar as we peacefully snoozed. I would do it myself but every time I start to think about it, I doze off.
It is embarrassing to go to sleep at a head table. But you have to consider that most people at head tables have first been shuffled through a reception and plied with strong drink before automatically forking down the mashed potatoes, dry roast beef, hot rolls and apple pie that is set before them. It is only natural to then take a nap when it gets very quiet as it does during a speech. I always thought it was unsporting of my husband to complain because his wife dropped off into dreamland at the head table, even when he was the speaker. I thought he should have taken it as a compliment that his wife had so much confidence in his ability that she didn’t worry a bit about it.
And I consider it poor manners for anyone in the audience to laugh and joke later about your nap. Better they should try for 40 winks themselves.
Even at my own parties, I can go to sleep. Obviously, you can’t monopolize the conversation indefinitely and as soon as I stop talking, I start snoozing.
My most infamous performance was years ago. I had an office party at our house. Journalists can be great talkers and arguers about all kinds of obscure subjects. Some can go on for hours. Everybody had left but the hard core debaters. For some reason, we had gathered around the piano, probably to sing, “It’s 3 o’clock in the morning.” When my husband woke me up, my fingers were still on the keys but so was my forehead and everybody had finally gone home.
Personally, I think people who are able to sleep in public should be admired, emulated and praised. It’s those people who have difficulty sleeping who have a problem.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.