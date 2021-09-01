Recently I had the opportunity to give a speech about my grandfather. In the months since the pandemic started, I haven’t had the opportunity to give as many speeches, or share lessons I have learned from life. As I prepared for this speech, whose goal was to excite people over an upcoming event to support the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease, I struggled with how to make the speech personal, how to engage my audience and draw them into a story. Reflecting on the years spent caring for my grandfather, the memories flooded my mind, somewhere in the tears and laughter, I found my speech, the four lessons Alzheimer’s Disease taught me.
Lesson 1: You are never too busy to stop and smell the roses
Caring for someone with the disease makes you stare time in the face, you personally experience the cruel taskmaster it is and how it will take every opportunity to rob you of your time. Watching the progression of the disease, I became painfully aware of how I could lose myself in the self-importance of an ever growing to-do list. No matter how long my list is, no matter how busy I think I am, I do have the time to stop and enjoy a moment.
Lesson 2: Accept the gifts people offer
As a child, I was taught that no matter what gift someone gave me I should be grateful for it, even if it was a can of corn. Caring for grandpa, I learned that gifts come in all shapes and sizes. At the time, I was a mom of an elementary student, working full-time, and going to graduate school full-time. Exhaustion haunted me. On the Saturdays I spend with Grandpa, he would tell me to take a nap. So I would. He was proud he could care for me and give me what I needed, I was grateful for the rest.
Lesson 3: Celebrate daily
Having just lost my grandmother and watching a disease slowly steal my grandfather, my parents and I quickly learned waiting until a holiday to celebrate was pointless. Why wait to celebrate life, family, and love? We turned every Saturday into a holiday.
Lesson 4: Meet people where they are
Perhaps one of the cruelest parts of the disease is the way it robs people of their ability to communicate and interact with others. Suddenly, a person who was vibrant, full of life, and wisdom, can be reduced to a confused and angry person who withdraws from life. Learning to meet grandpa where he was, in the reality he was living in that day, allowed me to continue having a relationship with him. By not being afraid to join him in the engine room of the ship he served on in World War II, I was able to hear him, and learn what he needed.
More often than not, I forget these hard learned lessons. The stress of life, the worries and growing to do lists, I become lost in myself, my world, and need to be reminded. Thankfully, I have a good friend who regularly reminds me to live in the moment, enjoy what I have been given, and not worry about the next moment. I guess the lesson of accepting the gifts offered to me is one I do remember.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.