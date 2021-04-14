In my 20s and 30s, a person with a strong personality could shake my confidence, leave me unsure of myself and what to think. Feeling rattled, unable to focus, and wondering what I had done to upset them, I missed the lessons I should have learned through the encounter. Their strong personality was who they were and had nothing to do with me. Strong people are often misunderstood, seen as harsh and critical, but receive the most criticism of anyone.
A strong person is someone who has taken the time to learn who they are, to explore their strengths, to understand what their purpose in life is, and to be comfortable moving forward. Strong people rarely focus on themselves yet are continuously in tune with their feelings and emotions. Their no-nonsense style, brevity of words, focus, and serious demeanor are often misunderstood.
Determined to move forward, to continue to grow and better myself, I launched on a journey to discover who I was. I read books on leadership, personality, communication. I absorbed Ted Talks, conferences and several classes promising to help me find myself. And slowly, I learned. By 40 I knew who I was, what I wanted to do with my life, and where my journey was headed. I have always been a late bloomer, struggling to understand the nuances of social life, the clicks, sayings, and pop culture. I learned to embrace intellect, to be who I was meant to be.
Ironically, the true lesson came from my rescue dog, Sheebah. A strong woman in her own right, she taught me how to overcome the pain of isolation and being misunderstood, the beauty of scars, and joy in life. Never one to be told what to do, she told me how she would be raised. I caved, unable to overcome her sheer strength. In the tears, the fights, and struggles, the lost dinners, and destroyed furniture, I slowly learned what she was trying to teach me. Strong people will always blaze their own trail, they are independent, unafraid to speak up, and understand it is about winning the war, not the battle. Sheebah taught me to enjoy the smaller things in life, to find joy in everyday situations, and to blaze my own trail. She gave me both the strength to be strong and to love others who are strong.
Sadly, it seems many people have either missed this lesson or forgotten it. Strong individuals often do not conform to the norms of society, rather, they do what is right for them. They are not always nice, meek, and willing to look the other way. They are outspoken, willful, and do things their way. When women act this way, they are often called a nasty word, put down, or it is insulated that a man needs to teach them how to act better. And in these comments a coup is formed to overpower and take the person down.
As a strong woman, who has set my own course, defined my life, and taken every opportunity handed to me, I have learned to stand my ground. The cost of the battles won has left me less tolerant, more focused on my goals. I am a trailblazer in my own right, I will walk the path I choose, act the way I deem most appropriate, and fight for what I believe in. This strength is what gives me the tenacity and grit to survive and thrive in a world built by men. I am serious and no nonsense, but I am also filled with love, kindness, and the desire to enjoy life, to laugh until my stomach hurts, and to help everyone I can. Please do not judge my serious demeanor to be anything more than a focused journey to live the life I want.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.