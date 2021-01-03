As we look back on the year 2020, we tend to focus on the hardships and trials of a world-wide pandemic and conflicting notions about what to do about any of it. As it rings to a close, Great Plains Technology Center would like to take a moment to look back not at what we’ve lost over the year, but what we have gained. Our staff, students, and communities have all learned some valuable new skills. None of us has focused on this aspect of the year. We have all been busy with maintaining community and school health. But we, as a school community, have learned some powerful lessons. These lessons will help us in preparing for traditional and alternative education and using schools to protect public health. However, the most important lesson we might have learned over the course of the year is how and why we watch out for our colleagues, students, friends and families.
Great Plains Tech made the huge shift from traditional education to virtual education in March. The last nine weeks of the school year saw the rise of Zoom as a platform for education and communication. Like most of our students, Great Plains Tech had never had much need for a video conferencing platform that allowed for two-way communication. Instructors, staff and students all learned quickly the value of this tool and have learned to use it. Not all of this activity was directly related to education, although it was the first intention. Other activities included Zoom meetings with friends – those people that we need in our lives, face-to-face. As we protected our “bubbles,” we learned to Zoom in family and friends for chats, holiday celebrations, and support when times were rough. For forty minutes or so, for not cost, we take our new skills and use them not only to improve education but also our lives. So 2020 taught us to bridge a huge gap using technology. Is it the same? No. But as our families and friends are less isolated, we still find comfort in togetherness.
During 2020, Great Plains Tech was without students on campus from March until August. Though most employees who work in the summer came back to our offices in May, it was to a facility that seemed forever changed. Empty classrooms and quiet hallways breed loneliness and amplify the feelings of isolation from our students and the public. Still, access from building to building on campus is restricted and each way we turn, we find locked doors. This isolation has reminded Great Plains Tech staff and faculty that we are here for the students. When we are cut off from the students, we feel it deeply. But we have learned some really new skills. We can tell when someone is smiling, even though their mouth and nose is hidden by a mask. We have learned to read eyes – happy, sad, stressed, or any of those other emotions we are accustomed to reading in a whole, unmasked face. We have learned to connect and relate to people in an alternative manner that protects both our own health and theirs.
And finally, during 2020, Great Plains Tech has learned our place in the community is important and we must step up to meet the challenges presented in education and economic development. We step up in order to prepare the workforce of the future and to make sure there are places for students to work. As we hear about business after business struggling or even closing their doors, our work in economic development remains critical. Again, technology has helped in reaching our business partners. We look forward to again working one-on-one, face-to-face with local business and industry leaders to build an economic base large enough and strong enough to carry us into the future.
The year 2021 remains before us, like the last present under the Christmas tree during a Dirty Santa game. No one is really quite sure what we’ll find when we unwrap the temptingly pretty package. It could be a giant reset button that magically lifts the threat of illness and allows us to return to normal. It is equally possible that there is a note inside that says “lather, rinse, repeat.” No one knows what the future holds. But, then again, when have we ever? All we know, for the year 2021, is Great Plains Tech has learned some hard lessons and grown during 2020. We will use these skills as we enter our 50th Anniversary year. We celebrate serving the citizens and students of Southwest Oklahoma for 50 years are look forward to serving for 50 more years.
Perhaps that is the master lesson plan of 2020 — to make us all stop and re-evaluate what is truly important in life. It doesn’t seem to be material gifts or idle conversations. It seems, at least to us at Great Plains Tech, the most important lesson is Great Plains Tech values its students, staff, communities, and stakeholders deeply. We have felt their absence and do not want to feel it again.
So farewell 2020, with toilet paper shortages and tests and vaccines and all the things that have come with you. May 2021 bring answers, health, renewed prosperity, and a return to access to education without masks, temperature checks, quarantines, and Zoom. And may we at Great Plains Tech never forget the lessons 2020 has taught us.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent/CEO of Great Plains Technology Center.