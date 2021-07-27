It does not take a political savant to know that Oklahoma is a deeply Republican state. Our entire Congressional delegation is made up of Republicans. The Republican Party holds the governorship of the state and majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature. The last Democratic nominee to win the majority in a single county of Oklahoma was Al Gore in 2000. Any Republican is going to be considered a heavy favorite in a general election in Oklahoma. So, when the Oklahoma GOP meets to vote on whether to censure the two sitting Republican Senators from Oklahoma, that is worth discussing.
The GOP State Committee held the vote, which failed 93-120, last week. For Sen. Jim Inhofe the vote was largely meaningless. Inhofe was re-elected last year, and his term will not expire until 2026. In 2026 he will be 92 years old, and he has already announced that he will not run for re-election at that time. A censure would not impact his ability to govern or limit him in any way.
Sen. James Lankford is another story. Sen. Lankford is up for re-election next year. He should be considered a heavy favorite given the political make-up of the state. Oklahoma has not sent a Democrat to the United States Senate since David Boren resigned in 1994. Moving into a re-election campaign is exactly the wrong time to have 43% of your own party’s state GOP Committee vote to censure you. Currently Sen. Lankford is facing a primary challenge from Jackson Lahmeyer, a Republican who has the endorsement of the state GOP Chair. Lahmeyer has questioned Lankford’s conservative commitment. While Sen. Lankford is the front-runner given his higher name recognition and fund-raising, no one is invincible and Oklahoma voters can be unpredictable. At one point Gov. Kevin Stitt was running third in the GOP primary. Things change in politics constantly and predicting the future without data is about as helpful as pulling a wishbone.
What I can say is that by almost any metric Sen. Lankford is one of the most conservative people in the entire Senate. The non-partisan website GovTrack rates Sen. Lankford as the eighth most conservative person in the Senate based on his voting record. The American Conservative Union places him at 15th. The man is a conservative. You might see those statistics and say, “If he is already that conservative why does his opponent say that he is not a committed conservative?”
On Jan. 6 Lankford voted to certify that Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election.
That is why James Lankford finds himself in this situation and it is why his own state party almost censured him last week and that vote is the basis for Lahmeyer’s campaign. The first two planks of Jackson Lahmeyer’s campaign according to his campaign website are support for President Trump and calling for an investigation into the 2020 Presidential election. To them being pro-Trump is conservatism. Being opposed to anything Trump does is antithetical to conservatism. It does not matter that James Lankford has voted for the Second Amendment, pro-life policies, or fiscal conservatism. What matters is that after the riots on Jan. 6 that James Lankford failed.
The irony of this from Lankford’s perspective is that a lot of this is his own fault. Prior to the riot Lankford was one of 11 GOP Senators who announced that they were going to vote to “audit” the election results instead of certifying them. Sometime during the riot Lankford changed his mind but, to Lahmeyer’s supporters, that is proof that he cannot be trusted. In some of Lankford’s statements before the riot he mentioned voters talking to him about concerns about election security and potential fraud. Lankford knew nothing unsavory happened, and if he did not it was because he chose to not know. He should have talked to those voters and listened to their concerns and tried to educate them. He was elected to be a leader. He should have led.
He should have said, “You know what guys, I do not like it either, but we lost this one. But we narrowed the gap in the House, and we can still win the Senate. Those victories can allow us to limit the damage until we take back Congress in two years.” Rather than doing that Lankford chose to pander to those voters’ concerns because telling them what they did not want to hear would have been hard. He told Oklahomans who did not know any better that the conspiracies they saw on social media were valid and he would investigate them and then he backed down. The 2020 Presidential Election was not stolen but if you believe that it was, then Lankford failed to defend you. No wonder he faces a primary.
Across the country we are seeing races like this on the state and national level. They pit long tenured conservatives against challengers who point out that they were not, in their opinion, sufficiently pro-Trump. In Oklahoma this is happening with a United States Senate seat up for grabs. Do Republican primary voters in Oklahoma value Lankford’s tenure and consistency or do they look at his Jan. 6 vote as an unforgivable sin? Whoever wins that primary is going to be the heavy favorite to represent Oklahoma in the Senate for six years so this is something that even the Democrats in Oklahoma should keep their eyes on.
David Searcy holds a Masters degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.