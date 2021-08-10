It is almost that time. Parents are heading down to the store and loading up their carts with pencils, notebooks, and colored markers. It is back to school time here in Lawton. If this is stressful for you then please know that I feel your pain. I have four kids and this time of year is a combination of excitement and stress for me too. Like last year though we are entering a school year during a global pandemic and schools are an area of controversy here in the state.
You should know is that this is the worst time in months for school to be starting. According to the COVID-19 tracker available from the New York Times the number of cases in Oklahoma, and specifically Comanche County, are heading in the wrong direction. Across Oklahoma we are seeing numbers that are as high as they were before the vaccine became readily available. In Comanche County our seven-day average is as high today as it was in April. If you pull back to the state of Oklahoma, you must go back to February to see levels this bad. The new variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading fast, particularly among the unvaccinated. While the vaccine is not a 100% guarantee against ever getting sick, every reputable medical professional I have talked to has said that the vaccine reduces the chances that you catch it and helps protect against getting severely sick if you catch it anyway. Please — if not for yourself than for the people around you that you know and love — get the vaccine. It takes two seconds, and it can save lives.
Schools are particularly dangerous because if you are in an elementary or middle school, then most people, namely children under 12, cannot receive the vaccine. While there are some countries that have approved the vaccine for minors, that has not yet occurred in the United States. The CDC recommends that the best way for the unvaccinated to be protected is through masks and social distancing, which we cannot mandate in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 658, which took effect on July 1, says that public school districts are prohibited from requiring mask wearing unless the governor issues a state of emergency for their locality. Gov. Stitt was recently quoted in the Oklahoman as saying that he is, “not planning on declaring an emergency…. This is about personal responsibility.”
The problem is that Oklahomans are doing a bad job of being personally responsible. Our vaccination rate, according to the “Our World in Data” website, is currently at 40.8 percent. That puts us 10 percent behind the national average. The situation is dire. Keith Reed, the deputy health commissioner of Oklahoma, told KOCO last week that, “it’s a matter of when — not if — we’ll see COVID-19 spreading in schools.” The leadership of the state Democratic Party has called on Gov. Stitt to call a special session to repeal Senate Bill 658 and allow local districts to implement mask mandates. The leadership of the state Republican Party has been embroiled in a debate of whether it is acceptable to compare Dr. Fauci to a literal Nazi on Facebook.
So, given the politics of Oklahoma, the chances that Gov. Stitt calls a special session are somewhere between slim and none. It is possible that our confirmed cases could get so high that Stitt does declare a state emergency. If he did, that would allow local leaders to implement such policies and allow Stitt to do nothing. In a previous article I wrote about that when the state repealed all the state COVID mandates. I doubt that Stitt will take such an option, but it would be the single fastest way to reimplement COVID safeguards in the school system.
More than 6 hundred million people have died because of this disease. In 2020 it was the third leading cause of death behind only heart disease and cancer. We can do something about this. You can get vaccinated. We can stop whining and put on our masks. Oklahomans can, and should, be leaders on this. President Trump got vaccinated. Project Warp Speed was his policy, and you should take advantage of it. You can get a shot for free almost anywhere. If you have someone in your house between 12-17, go to the CVS on Lee Boulevard. They vaccinated the teen in my house. I got vaccinated at one of the Wal-Marts in Lawton and the biggest side-effect I had was that a woman ran over my foot in a motorized cart while I was waiting to get the shot. Our state government is not doing anything. It is time for us to collectively decide to do it anyway.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.