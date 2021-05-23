Stuff.
I’ve never been a big fan. Yeah, I have a lot of “stuff”, but if I lost it all tomorrow, there’s very little I’d truly miss. Moving periodically helps you cull your stuff.
My folks had this problem of “stuff”. Dad was a closet hoarder, I’m certain. If he saw a good deal on something, he bought it. It didn’t matter if he had one already … or 10. “It was on sale,” he’d say, telling me how much he saved.
My mother recognized the problem before she passed away, and it was weighing on her. They’d downsized from the big 1920s era three-story they’d had for decades, and just never found the time to sort through it all. Dad actually had a semi-trailer parked behind his workshop from the move that hadn’t been opened in years until after his death. And that workshop? A 60-by-100-foot barn you could barely walk through. No. I’m not kidding. On an upper shelf you couldn’t reach without an extension ladder, there were at least eight cases of motor oil. Why? Because it was on sale and he “might need it some day.”
Dad loved pawn shops, second hand stores, etc., and would always bring something back from his travels. He held the best intentions to fix it, shine it, repair it, or sell it, God love him. But it bugged mom. Dealing with a severe illness the last couple of years of her life, she no longer had the energy to even try and keep up with it. I don’t think she ever accepted it, but she tolerated it.
My favorite story mom told me was dad coming home one day with five one-gallon jars of peanut butter. Why? It was in the clearance cart and he got a good deal. Mom, the RN, told him it would be rancid long before they could consume it.
Guess what each adult kid got as part of their Christmas that year? It still makes me smile every time I see a jar of peanut butter.
But that was the deal. Everything with dad — no matter how insignificant — had a story. And I’ve learned it’s the stories, not the stuff, that are most important.
As I look at my stuff, there’s little I couldn’t live without. But there are many things I’d miss.
Some decorate special places at work or at home.
There’s the pocket watch my grandfather used to carry. He was of that generation that wore vests and a Stetson most days. Being allowed to wind that pocket watch was a prized task my siblings and I fought over.
There’s the photo of me pinning Airborne wings on my son. He gave me those wings for safekeeping before his first deployment and I carried them with me every day until he came home. Those may have returned home, but the “tab” he gave me that day has been on my key ring for almost 20 years. I lost those keys once, and the first thing I regretted was not that I’d have to pay a locksmith to get in my car, but that that small piece of green embroidered cloth was gone. Fortunately, they found their way back to me a few weeks later.
I have a few notes written by grandchildren, one of which tells me to “be brave.” We have yet to figure out what the danger was, but it still makes me smile.
I have an “ashtray” of sorts I made when my “adopted” grandparents took me to a dude ranch when I was about seven. I didn’t make it as an ashtray, it was just a craft project used to occupy kids during one of the long, lazy days of relaxation. But it’s traveled with me for over half a century. And I remember the couple that are the reason I had that vacation.
I have an OU helmet signed by three Heisman Trophy winners. But the helmet is only special because a favorite uncle left $500 in his will with the explicit direction that I do something fun, just for me. Uncle Ken was a “Renaissance man” in the truest sense of the word, and is the one who first introduced me to college football, taking me to more than a few Cal Bears games. Cal wasn’t particularly good and usually lost. But he was a fan and I became hooked on the electricity of game day. Though diluted today, the modern game hasn’t completely washed the “old time” atmosphere from the stadiums. I think of him every time I look at that helmet.
I have a seashell on my bathroom counter, one that mom brought back from Hawaii when she and dad met there on R&R. And I have the flag from his funeral service with three “other” shells embedded in the folds.
I’ve learned it’s really not the “stuff” that’s special. It’s the memories each item gins up when I see it, touch it or even think about it. Sadly, even if it’s passed along to the kids and explained after I’m gone, I doubt the memory could possibly be as meaningful.
Perhaps, if we ever get that kind of memory transfer on a computer chip, mankind will have truly accomplished something.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.