Good morning. Nice to “meet” you.
It’s been about 18 months now since I landed in Lawton. I spent most of those early months trying to learn about the newspaper and the community, keeping my head down and focusing on learning. You don’t just walk into a place like this and start making changes willy-nilly. That often causes more problems than it solves. Then, as I started to venture out, this little “pandemic” thing happened. You might have heard of it. Once again, I found myself focused more internally than externally.
Now, finally able to come up for air, I’m trying to do more “outreach” this year, meeting with customers and readers in person and through some kind of a regular offering on this page. I welcome your phone calls, questions, and, if you feel comfortable, even stopping by to say hello if you’re so inclined. My email is on the “shirttail” of this column and that’s typically the quickest way to get to me if you have a question. Some questions may become topics of columns if I think it’s a good question others might have. I’ll respect your privacy, if you so desire, but still may use your question if I think it’s of interest to a wider audience.
It’s funny how things come full circle. Back in late 1981 I was called and asked to come interview for a “nighttime police reporter” position at The Lawton Constitution. At the time, I was covering sports in Pauls Valley and chose to stay there. As it turned out, I later was that paper’s editor and, eventually, publisher of that paper in the late 1980s.
There’s a line in a Grateful Dead song that goes “Lately, it occurs to me, what a long, strange trip it’s been.”
It’s now been nearly 40 years since that interview. On the way to or from that interview — I can’t remember which — we took a drive up Mount Scott and stopped at the Meers Store for lunch. The friend who traveled with me that day loved exploring parts of Oklahoma he’d never been to and wanted to come along just for the ride. It was his idea to add those two stops to our itinerary.
Oddly enough, he was also the boss at the time and I was, quite honestly, surprised he wanted to tag along instead of being worried I was going to quit and move to Lawton. Perhaps he already knew he was soon to take another job as editor of the Daily Ardmoreite and move there.
My wife is a Lawton native, like many, the child of a soldier stationed on Fort Sill. We often marvel at how the pathways of our youth most likely crossed many times before we actually met. Places we’d been, separately, not knowing the other was there, or even knowing the other.
Settling here has been a reminder of those happenstance meetings. Old high school friends, friends of friends, or meeting someone who attended the same event or knows people that I know.
I went through Leadership Oklahoma with TW Shannon, before he was speaker of the state House. I covered the Tim Reynolds-coached Pauls Valley Panthers before he brought national recognition to the Lawton Ike football program. One college friend married a guy who ran a radio station in Lawton way back when and we came down for a visit. And, once upon a time, I attended a few social functions with a young lady from Lawton whose family still operates a business here.
That’s the thing about this business that I’ve claimed as my profession for 40 years. Much like the military members of our community, you eventually learn that “home” is where you are. I grew up in that transient military lifestyle, dad being a career Navy man. When he retired, Oklahoma was “home” so the family settled in Shawnee; I graduated from OU.
Journalism is a transient lifestyle. So when my chosen profession took me from Oklahoma to Arkansas to California, back to Oklahoma, to Missouri, to New Mexico, to Texas and finally back “home” to Oklahoma. All of that, save for a two-year hiatus teaching in Oklahoma City just before moving here has been writing, editing and publishing small community newspapers. Though not born here, more than half my life has been as a resident of the Sooner state and, wherever my travels took me, I told everyone this was “home.”
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com