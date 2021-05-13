When the lady walks in to you as the Fort Sill commanding general and says “PETA is on the phone” it feels a lot like the feeling when “60 Minutes” walks in. You know this can be about a very large number of different things and none of them are going to be good.
She seemed, on the phone, to be a nice young lady, a recent college graduate I suspected, and her quest was a simple one, “Sir, there have been allegations received that Fort Sill and its soldiers are torturing animals there during their training. Is it true?”
I denied it at once, then explained in great detail how Fort Sill was about Field Artillery training, about our history, about the difference between Special Operations and the Field Artillery. And if there was such training occurring, it would be at places like Fort Bragg or maybe Fort Benning, where soldiers would receive more intense training in basic survival skills and how I could not comment at all on animal abuse there. The young lady thanked me, assured me they had a very reliable Fort Sill source, asked me to spend a moment and check further then call her back. I reluctantly agreed to do so. Reluctantly.
I beckoned the Command Sergeant Major, the Public Affairs Officer and the Inspector General and asked that they pulse the Fort Sill chain of command; the actual specific allegation was that rabbits were being trapped, then skinned, cooked over an open fire and eaten by soldiers during training on Fort Sill’s West Range.
Three days passed and the assembled team reported what might have become our worst nightmare — a young Fort Sill lieutenant was engaged in training overnight in the field. The unit was squad-sized really, about eight soldiers and a staff sergeant. The recent West Point graduate, also a newly graduated Army Ranger, decided to conduct survival training, neither called for nor needed, with the training. A small rabbit was trapped overnight and then eaten for breakfast the next morning. One of the soldiers, unimpressed, reported the incident to his first sergeant, who thought nothing of it until queried during the investigation. The lieutenant thought he was doing the right thing by teaching a survival skill; he didn’t do it the right way.
As I anticipated the dreaded call to the young lady at PETA, I recalled this was not the first time in my professional life when my initial reaction to a situation, this time the allegation by the young lady, was too quick, too uninformed, and assumed too much. She knew more about the situation than I did. I should have listened, investigated, then responded. Often, and certainly in this case, the first report is wrong.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.