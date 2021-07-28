Joy is defined as experiencing the feelings of great pleasure and happiness. Combining these feelings creates an almost extraordinary experience, the moments we wish we could capture, save, and experience over and over again. As a society we chase these moments, we share selfies, drink too much, overspend, or think if we emulate the life of a star we will capture joy.
Moments of joy are magical, fantastic moments where your body tingles with life, everything is right, your brain stops thinking, and you are present. Colors are richer, sounds are sweeter, food has a heightened sense of taste. Every element of the experience is enriched. These moments seem to be singular events, which happen as rarely as a solar eclipse. Even though we spend every minute of every day searching for them, their rarity causes them to slip through our fingers.
Or, as with almost every other element of life this century, are we missing the moments of joy because of what we think they should look like? Movies have convinced us these moments will be accompanied by a full orchestra, dancers, and perfect singing. Birds will trill on key, squirrels will carry notes, and the magic of the moment will make the air sparkle. I would argue these are not moments of joy, this is not what real joy is.
Joy lives with us daily, it is our neighbor, the very air we breathe. It surrounds us in all we do, every interaction, each moment of life. Moments of joy, true joy, are not grand gestures or moments, they are small, simple breaths of life that if we are not looking for them, we will miss. I have learned the hard way, searching for or trying to create grand moments of joy will only leave us empty, hollow, and vainly trying to orchestrate the very movements of the universe to create perfect moments of joy. The hubris I lived with daily was so large, I am shocked I am still walking this earth.
Through moments of humbling truth where I was plunged from my tower of hubris and vanity, I learned what true joy was. The pain of the fall was nothing compared to the happiness and joy I gained. As hard as these moments were, I am grateful for them. The shaping of myself into the person I am today is worth the lessons I had to learn. I have learned moments of true joy are hugs from my parents, texts from my dad telling me he is proud of me, sleepy puppy cuddles, squeaky yawns, unexpected hugs from my child, fits of uncontrollable laughter that left me gasping for air, the way a ray of sun highlights a flower, and swimming. This new perception, understanding of the simplicity of joy, has changed my perspective. Ordinary moments can now overrun with joy, fill my heart, and prepare me for the next battle.
Joy is all around us, it is not fleeting or hard to find. Nor is it costly, worldly, or elusive. If we learn to see the joy in the ordinary, to value the peace of a boring day we will learn to value nature and her balance, we will start the journey toward our true purpose.
I would like to challenge each of my readers to pause for a moment, close your eyes, breathe deep, feel your connection to the earth and everything around you, and then open your eyes. In those first few moments, your perspective will be changed.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.