In Oklahoma history, women have not only historically played important and key roles in all the aspects of life, but in fact have been breaking ceilings for years. Here’s a dozen to be in awe of:
Valree Fletcher Wynn
Cameron University professor and first African-American to teach at Lawton High School, to teach at Cameron University and to serve on the Board of Regents of Oklahoma Colleges. Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Jeane Jordan Kirkpatrick
Born in Duncan. First woman appointed to serve as permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations (1981-1985). Served on President Ronald Reagan’s cabinet. Political science professor at Georgetown University. Fellow with the American Enterprise Institute.
Perle Fried Skirvin Mesta
Socialite, diplomat. Combined politics with entertaining. Appointed by President Harry Truman as minister to Luxembourg (1949-1953). Named Oklahoma’s “Ambassador to the World” at the 1965 World’s Fair. Authored “Perle: My Story” (1960). An ardent feminist, Mesta was a member of the National Women’s Party and helped start the World Women’s Party. In 1944, she was partially responsible for getting an ERA plank in the Democratic Party platform. Her masterful entertaining skills were parodied in Irving Berlin’s play “Call Me Madame” thus earning her the title “the Hostess with the Mostess.” Mesta returned to Oklahoma in 1973. Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Juanita Kidd Stout
Born in Wewoka. First African-American woman admitted to the Oklahoma Bar. First Black woman elected to any bench in the nation (1959) and the first Black woman to sit on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (1988). The only child of teachers Henry and Mary A. Kidd, she taught music in the high schools at Seminole and Sand Springs before attending law school. President Kennedy appointed her a special ambassador to the Kenya Independence Celebration in 1963. BA from University of Iowa; J.D. and LL.M. degrees from Indiana University. OSU Bennett Award recipient (1980). Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Susan Ryan Peters
From Anadarko. Founded the Kiowa Indian School of Art. Organized an art club for talented young Kiowa and sent their paintings to the Nichols Taos Fine Art Gallery in Taos, New Mexico. In 1928, several of these artists received favorable reviews at international art exposition in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Some of their works were published the next year; many of these are now on display at Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Bessie Coleman
Born in Atlanta, Texas, to a sharecropper family of 13 children, Coleman graduated from eighth grade and attended one semester at Oklahoma Colored Agricultural and Normal University in Langston, Oklahoma, before running out of funds and moving to Chicago. Excluded from US flight schools by her race, she traveled to France where she became the first woman to earn an International Aviation License and the world’s first licensed Black aviator. The Bessie Coleman Commemorative Stamp is the 18th in the U.S. Postal Service Black Heritage series.
Mildred Imach Cleghorn
Born in Fort Sill as an Apache prisoner of war; served as chairman of the Fort Sill Chiricahua/Warm Spring Apache Tribe for 18 years (1977-1995). Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
June Tompkins Benson
When elected mayor of Norman, became first woman mayor in Oklahoma (1957). Women’s suffrage advocate and educator. Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
Mae Boren Axton
Songwriter best known for co-writing “Heartbreak Hotel” — Elvis Presley’s first single on RCA. Taught English in high schools in Ada and Frederick before moving to Florida. Hosted radio show. Over 200 of her songs were recorded. Mother of songwriter, singer, actor Hoyt Axton. Authored “Country Singers As I Know ‘Em” (Austin: Sweet Publishing Co, 1973).
Kate Barnard
First women in the United States elected to statewide office (1907) (at a time when no women had the right to vote). Served as Oklahoma Commissioner of Charities and Corrections for eight years. Promoted prison, labor and social welfare reform. Buried at Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
Isabel Crawford
Born in Canada. Worked for 10 years at the turn of the century as a Baptist missionary at Elk Creek and later Saddle Mountain in Southwest Oklahoma teaching Kiowa Indians how to read. Also taught them about the Bible, translated the Lord’s Prayer into sign language, published two books: “Kiowa – A Woman Missionary in Indian Territory” (a compilation of her journals) and “Joyful Journey – Highlights on The High Way: An Autobiography”.
Jessie Thatcher Bost
First female graduate of Oklahoma A&M College (today Oklahoma State University) (1897); first woman to graduate from any college in Oklahoma.
And there are hundred more who should be called out and recognized. There’s a lot of catching up to do.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.